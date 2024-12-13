Jan Eveleens appointed as CEO of product division for Riedel

Riedel Communications today announced a change in leadership for its Product Division. As of Jan 1, 2025, Jan Eveleens will assume the role of CEO of the Product Division, succeeding Rik Hoerée, who has decided to step back from his position after over a decade of dedicated service with Riedel.

“Rik has been an integral part of the Riedel family since 2012, playing a vital role in shaping the company’s growth and success,” said Thomas Riedel, founder and CEO of the Riedel Group. “While we’re sad to see him go, we’re grateful that he will continue to support us throughout the leadership transition. We thank Rik for his immense contributions and wish him the very best as he takes time to recharge and spend more time with his family.”

With Jan Eveleens, Riedel has selected a highly experienced and respected industry veteran from its own ranks to lead its Product Division. Since joining Riedel in 2018 as director of business development, Eveleens has been a driving force behind key initiatives, including the restructuring of production and purchasing operations, and has helped steer the company through global supply chain challenges.

“Jan has proven his leadership qualities time and time again, whether during his tenure as CEO of Axon, or his incredible work here at Riedel. He brings a unique blend of industry knowledge, leadership acumen, and a deep understanding of Riedel’s DNA,” Riedel added. “Together with the existing management team, he will take our Product Division to new heights, navigating industry challenges while uncovering new opportunities for growth.”

This leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter for Riedel as it continues its mission to revolutionize broadcast, entertainment, and live event production. Under Eveleens’ leadership, Riedel’s Product Division is set to embrace the challenges of a dynamic industry and strengthen its position as a global leader in intercom, audio, and video solutions.

“While I am stepping down from my current role, I am not stepping down from being a die-hard Riedel fan, and I have no doubts that Riedel will keep pushing the envelope of technological excellence,” said Hoerée. “After many years of working closely with Jan, I know that the company is in good hands.”

Eveleens added, “I’m truly honored to take on this role and grateful for the trust placed in me. Building on Rik’s remarkable legacy, I’m excited to work alongside our talented team to drive innovation and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers worldwide.”

