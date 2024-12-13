LFP Media Video chooses the Bitmovin Player to stream video to its apps

Bitmovin, a provider of video streaming solutions, announced that the Ligue De Football Professionnel (LFP) Media, the commercial arm of the French football league, has chosen the Bitmovin Player to power seamless, high-quality video streams for its direct-to-consumer (DTC) mobile apps. LFP Media chose Bitmovin because of its Player’s proven ability in the marketplace to accelerate time to market, reduce development time, and ensure flawless playback on the most devices.

LFP Media was working to a tight deadline to launch its app; it required a fast, reliable, and high-performance player. The Bitmovin Player quickly became LFP Media’s top choice because it is easy to integrate and rapid to deploy. Another benefit of the Bitmovin Player is its support for React Native, a key differentiator for LFP Media. Using React Native with the Bitmovin Player provided LFP Media with cross-platform compatibility with single code bases for iOS and Android so they could significantly reduce mobile development times and ensure a consistent experience across devices. Furthermore, the Bitmovin Player also provides LFP Media with a custom UI to better align with the required brand aesthetics, and it’s easy to integrate with its existing video workflows.

“Bitmovin is a known and respected leader in video streaming solutions, so it was a no-brainer for us to choose its Player to launch the LFP Media Apps. We were working to a tight timeline to launch our app, and we needed a high-performance, reliable player that could scale with our needs and be deployed at speed; Bitmovin’s Player ticked all of those boxes,” said Gregory Rota, Tech Director at LFP Media, “The Bitmovin Player also comes with support for React Native, which was invaluable for us as it minimized our development time while maximizing our ability to support more devices. Overall, Bitmovin has exceeded our expectations and proven itself a reliable, innovative, and trustworthy technology partner.”

The Bitmovin Player, through its modular architecture, low latency features, configurable ABR, and Stream Lab, can stream flawlessly while guaranteeing playback quality on any screen. It supports device compatibility across Web, Android, iOS, Roku, and major smart TVs, so users can have the same immersive viewing experience irrespective of the device they use. Based on an API approach, Bitmovin’s Player offers several features that can be selected and adjusted to workflow needs.

“It’s a huge honor for us to work with LFP Media and bring the very best content from Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 to football fans,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin. “The Bitmovin Player has established a solid and respected reputation as an industry-leading player, and now LFP Media app subscribers will benefit from it and enjoy unrivaled streaming experiences filled with the best content from on and off the pitch.”