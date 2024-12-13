Matrox Video in IP video gateway Market with Vion Series and a ConvertIP update

Matrox Video entered the IP video gateway market with the introduction of Matrox Vion, a high-density IP video gateway, and a new update for the Matrox ConvertIP DSH SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX transmitter/receiver. Together, these innovations help address the growing complexity of IP video workflows in ProAV and broadcast environments.

Introducing Vion

Vion is a compact, IT-inspired gateway designed to excel in both local and cloud-based IP video gateway workflows. Vion supports real-time encoding, decoding, transcoding, and conversion across multiple compressed and baseband formats, including H.264/HEVC, JPEG-XS, ST 2110, IPMX, and NDI, addressing the challenges of interoperability between diverse applications across broadcast and ProAV workflows.

Vion is available in two versions, EX and NX, with the EX model offering additional SDI and HDMI inputs. Key benefits include:

Efficiently convert, transcode, transmux, transrate, and transceive compressed IP signals over IP networks to ensure seamless media distribution.

Take advantage of HEVC 4:4:4 color codec to deliver superior desktop content making it ideal for color-sensitive applications.

Ensure compatibility across devices and future-proof your infrastructure with support for ST 2110-22, IPMX, and JPEG XS.

Facilitate NDI media and protocol conversion, including seamless conversion between NDI and SRT, as well as NDI and IPMX.

Instantly preview content locally with HDMI and audio outputs.

Deliver multiple concurrent and bi-directional streams with advanced multi-channel encoding, decoding, transcoding, and cross-conversion.

ConvertIP 2.04 IP-to-IP update – bridging the gap

The upcoming update for ConvertIP DSH introduces an IP-to-IP bridging feature, enabling conversion between uncompressed and compressed formats such as ST 2110-20, ST 2110-22, and IPMX. With this update, ConvertIP DSH becomes an even more versatile solution for IP video conversion, enhancing workflow flexibility.

“Vion and the new ConvertIP update represent strategic advancements in AV and broadcast technology,” said Spiro Plagakis, Vice President of Product Management at Matrox Video. “By supporting open standards, offering comprehensive protocol conversion, and delivering high-performance encoding and bridging options, these devices empower users to seamlessly adapt their IP workflows, whether on-premises or in cloud environments.”

With the launch of Vion and the ConvertIP DSH update, Matrox Video expands its IP technology portfolio, empowering users to unlock new levels of efficiency, interoperability, and flexibility in their IP workflows.