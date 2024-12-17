ARRI announces the Artemis 2 Live camera stabilizer

ARRI introduced Artemis 2 Live, a compact and lightweight camera stabilizer optimized for live productions such as sports and event broadcasts. Providing an accessible entry-point into ARRI’s Camera Stabilizer Systems (CSS) range, Artemis 2 Live is modular and upgradeable, allowing users to adapt their rig to different production demands and career pathways while retaining the quality and dependability of ARRI engineering.

The culmination of years spent finessing the Artemis system, ARRI’s Artemis 2 Live combines operational flexibility with ergonomic, minimalist design. An exceptionally short post gives users more legroom and greater freedom to follow the fast, unpredictable action of live productions, even in tight spaces. New lightweight monitor brackets have been specially designed for live applications, with the base mount and monitor jockeys accommodating 7” monitors from brands including Transvideo, Smart Systems, and SmallHD. A second bracket supports the 5” ‘on air’ monitor often used on live production rigs.

ARRI is offering the Artemis 2 Live in a number of Ready to Shoot Sets, providing everything needed to integrate the stabilizer into live production environments. Among them is an option that allows Artemis 2 Live to be easily and effectively combined with a Tiffen Volt gimbal. With its modular system structure, Artemis 2 Live adapts to different power sources, making it simple to match whatever batteries are available at the shooting location and whatever camera is being used on the rig.

Artemis 2 Live reflects ARRI’s commitment to the live production sector, demonstrated earlier this year by the release of the Alexa 35 Live — Multicam System. ARRI makes no qualitative distinction between the live and cinema markets, so Artemis 2 Live components are interchangeable with those of ARRI’s cine-style stabilizers and embody the same uncompromising quality standards. The needs of EFP workflows are met with features such as Tally and LBUS, allowing hybrid lens control of both ENG and cine zoom lenses.

Users can upgrade their Artemis 2 Live to a fully featured Artemis 2 for film and drama productions, or even to a Trinity 2, incorporating electronic stabilization for high-end applications involving more complex camera moves. And since brackets and accessories are compatible across the entire CSS product range, Artemis 2 and Trinity 2 owners can shrink-fit their rig to a live configuration with the help of an Artemis 2 Live Conversion Kit.

Artemis 2 Live is available to order now.