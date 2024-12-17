Chris Cuomo renews contract with NewsNation

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NewsNation anchor and reporter Chris Cuomo has reached a multi-year agreement with the network to continue hosting his primetime program, “Cuomo,” on the network.

“Chris is a one-of-a-kind talent whose unrivaled analysis and commentary has helped grow the audience at NewsNation and strengthen our brand,” said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar’s networks division, in a statement. “He believes strongly in NewsNation’s mission of delivering ‘News for All Americans’ and we are extremely pleased that he will remain a staple of the network’s primetime lineup.”

Cuomo’s show, which airs at 8 p.m. eastern, covers the news of the day mixed with interviews, analysis and perspectives.

“Of course I am staying. Where else but NewsNation can you expose the game instead of being forced to play? Let’s get after it!” Cuomo was quoted as saying in the announcement.

In the announcement, NewsNation writes that ratings for “Cuomo” have “doubled across key measurements” before going on to say total viewers are up 54% and the adult 25-54 demo is up 28%. It was not clear which numbers have doubled and NewsNation did not respond for a request for clarification on its claim.

NewsNation did not provide more detailed ratings data.

Despite that growth, NewsNation ratings are generally comparatively low compared to other cable news outlets. When “Cuomo” launched, it attracted an estimated 147,000 viewers, though the show performed better in key demos and has been posting steady games.

By comparison, CNN has been averaging 367,00 total viewers for its primetime hours between 8 and 11 p.m., with top-rated Fox bringing in 2.5 million on average. CNN was significantly down in the adults 25-54 demo, according to recent data, averaging 67,000 viewers in that age group.

