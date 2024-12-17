Mike Cronk joins TVU Networks as VP of strategy

TVU Networks, the global leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, announced the appointment of Mike Cronk as vice president of strategy.

With over two decades of experience driving innovation in the media industry, Cronk brings a wealth of expertise from his leadership roles, including Head of Product for Live Media Services at AWS, Vice President of Core Technologies at Grass Valley, and founding Chairman of the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS). In his new role, Cronk will focus on scaling TVU’s award-winning SaaS services, expanding its adoption among media organizations worldwide, and enhancing the company’s offerings for customers, partners, and the broader media community.

“Mike Cronk joins TVU at a time of unparalleled innovation and momentum for our company,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “His deep expertise in cloud transformation, media workflows, and product strategy will enable us to continue redefining how broadcasters engage their audiences. With Mike’s leadership, we will further strengthen our position as the trusted partner for media supply chain transformation worldwide, turning our customers’ most ambitious projects into reality.”

Reflecting on his new role, Cronk highlighted TVU’s commitment to innovation: “TVU has been at the forefront of live video production for nearly two decades, forging strong partnerships with media organizations worldwide. This year alone, TVU has enabled groundbreaking cloud-based workflows, from leveraging AI-assisted production during major sports events to powering fully cloud-based workflows for this year’s biggest elections. The opportunity to contribute to such a visionary company at this pivotal moment is truly exciting. Together with our customers, we have the potential to achieve even greater milestones and transform the industry further.”

TVU Networks pioneered the shift to cloud-based and AI-driven workflows in broadcasting back in 2018, setting a benchmark for the industry. Six years later, it has developed a modular ecosystem of cloud services that adapt to virtually any media workflow challenge, enabling broadcasters to meet complex production demands with unmatched speed and agility. Among its latest applications, TVU MediaHub — already recognized with six industry awards and integral to high-profile events like the recent elections and the Games in Paris — assembles these services into a powerful routing solution that Mike Cronk believes will reshape the media industry.

“Mike’s vision and expertise align perfectly with TVU Networks’ mission to transform the broadcast industry,” added Shen. “His addition to our leadership team marks an exciting chapter for TVU as we continue to innovate and collaborate with our clients to redefine what’s possible in live media production.”