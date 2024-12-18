Diverse news representation remains critical for Black Americans, study finds

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A recent report from Horowitz Research highlights the continued demand for diverse representation in news media among Black Americans amid widespread concerns over media bias and its influence on public opinion.

According to the annual “Focus Black Volume 3: Social, Cultural, and Political Shifts” study, 60% of Black adults believe unbiased journalism is vital for democracy, yet a similar percentage (59%) feel that unbiased news sources are scarce.

The findings emphasize the need for news organizations to address trust gaps within the Black community. This demographic expects media outlets to be accountable for spreading misinformation, illustrating the high stakes for maintaining credibility.

Diversity among journalists and media personnel remains a key issue.

The study found that 62% of Black news consumers believe that having journalists who reflect the cultural and ethnic makeup of their communities is essential. Despite this, satisfaction with representation in television news is mixed. While half of respondents expressed satisfaction, one in five believe that TV news disproportionately focuses on negative stories about Black communities, sidelining positive narratives.

The survey also explored broader sociopolitical issues affecting Black Americans.

Racism remains a pressing concern for 70% of Black adults, significantly higher than the 55% of Americans overall who report similar concerns. Additionally, recent legislative developments, such as limitations on contraception access, are troubling for 60% of Black adults and 65% of Black women specifically. Climate change is another concern, with 58% worried about its long-term impact.

Adriana Waterston, executive vice president and insights and strategy lead at Horowitz Research, cautions against rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. She notes that such actions, particularly by media companies, could alienate Black audiences, who are among the most engaged consumers of news and entertainment.

The “Focus Black Volume 3” report underscores representation’s influence on content engagement and consumer behavior.

Conducted in July 2024, the survey sampled 563 Black adults aged 18 and older, with data weighted to represent the broader Black population. The report is part of a series examining cultural and political shifts among various demographic groups, including Latinx and Asian audiences.