Alfalite brings together 90 global partners to launch Matix, its latest innovation in LED displays

Alfalite, Europe’s sole manufacturer of LED screens, announced the launch of its new Matix AlfaCOB & AlfaMIP technology for high-resolution and high-brightness applications during its 2024 Partner Meeting. The event, held at the company’s factory in Huelva, Spain, welcomed nearly 90 partners from around the world.

“It is an honor to introduce Matix to the market,” said Jesús Cabrera, CEO of Alfalite. “This is a remarkable achievement by our engineering team, who have used cutting-edge components to endow these LED panels with unique electronic and mechanical features. This innovation sets a new standard in image quality, marking a milestone in the LED display technology sector.”

The Matix AlfaCOB & AlfaMIP process involves encapsulating the LED module entirely with multiple layers of advanced protective and optical materials, covering the PCB surface with flip-chip-mounted LED diodes.

Building on Alfalite’s successful ORIM technology, Matix COB & MIP offers reduced glare and reflection, enhanced impact and chemical resistance, and liquid protection. It also features an extended viewing angle of 175° (horizontal and vertical), ESD protection > 10kV, improved thermal dissipation, and superior color and luminance uniformity.

The technology minimizes light distortion at module and panel junctions without compromising chip brightness or causing discoloration from heavy use. It includes UltraBlack contrast for optimal black levels, Blue Light Comfort certification, and the market’s shortest repair time.

During the event, Alfalite unveiled its Neopix series, the brand’s flagship product featuring Matix technology. Available in five pixel pitches — 1.5mm, 1.9mm, 2.6mm, 2.9HBmm, and 3.9HBmm — Neopix is a top-tier panel designed for high-resolution needs in Rental, Broadcast, and Virtual Production environments.

These common-cathode displays deliver higher efficiency, reduced power consumption, and lower heat output, with redundant power supplies and receiver cards. They offer brightness levels of 1900 nits (indoor) and 5000 nits (outdoor), a 20,000:1 contrast ratio, and a wider color gamut covering 99% DCI-P3 and 87% REC.2020. “These new panels provide unmatched reliability, quality, and performance and feature the market’s most precise curved fast-lock system,” said Luis Garrido, Alfalite’s Executive Director.

The company also introduced its UHD Finepix Series, another product incorporating Matix technology. Designed for critical missions in Control Rooms, Corporate, Broadcast, and Entertainment, the UHD Finepix panels are available in five pixel pitches (0.6mm, 0.9mm, 1.2mm, 1.5mm, and 1.8mm) and are built with Alfalite-designed AlfaCOB or AlfaMIP for MicroLED assembly. Optional redundant power supplies and receiver cards are available.

Additionally, Alfalite showcased its Modularpix series, tailored for demanding fixed installations in Entertainment, Corporate, and Retail settings. These panels come in four pixel pitches — 1.9mm, 2.6mm, 3.9mm, and 3.9HBmm — and offer configurations for corners, horizontal or vertical mechanical mounting, and front-accessible repairs.

The 2024 Partner Meeting brought together distributors, integrators, clients, and technology collaborators from the United States, Germany, Italy, France, Montenegro, Portugal, Spain, and more. Attendees experienced firsthand the manufacturing processes, methodologies, and technologies that position Alfalite as a leader in the industry.

Participants witnessed Alfalite’s commitment to innovation in electronic and mechanical design, achieving unique technical specifications unmatched globally. Based in Spain, Alfalite has established a reputation for producing high-quality, reliable technology in a market largely dominated by multinational Asian corporations.

The event concluded with the presentation of “Certified Partner” plaques, recognizing the contributions of Alfalite’s collaborators worldwide.