Longtime Fox host Neil Cavuto exiting network

Fox anchor Neil Cavuto is leaving the network after the Dec. 19, 2024, edition of “Your World.”

News of the departure, which comes after a 28-year tenure with the network, was first reported by Mediaite.

Sources say that Cavuto’s contract was up for renewal this month. Cavuto reportedly was interested in staying and his team outlined terms of a new deal with the network, but Fox passed.

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” Fox noted in a statement. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Cavuto, who typically focused on business-related topics, will leave 12 hours of programming empty across the company’s conservative commentary and business networks.

In addition to “Your World,” which aired daily on the flagship network, he also hosted “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Fox Business and a two-hour weekend show called “Cavuto Live.”

After Cavuto’s departure, “Your World” will feature a rotating selection of hosts until a permanent replacement or new show can be named. “Coast to Coast” will transition to “Fox Business Live” with a rotating selection of talent. It was not immediately clear what would happen to the weekend timeslot.

Cavuto had been with Fox’s commentary channel since it launched in 1996. He was often considered one of its more reasonable voices and has been critical of Donald Trump on air.

It’s not immediately clear why Fox declined to renew Cavuto’s deal, especially considering the network was getting so much programming out of him. His salary, though never publicized, was reportedly in line with what some other Fox hosts are making to host only one or two hours a day, unlike Cavuto’s daily two hours on-air plus an additional two on the weekend.

Cavuto is also latest in a series of hosts largely considered to be less opinionated and more news-focused who have exited the conservative network, including Chris Wallace and Shepard Smith.

There was no immediate word on what Cavuto’s future plans might be or if his exit has any type of non-compete agreement.