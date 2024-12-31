Gray Television to officially adopt ‘Gray Media’ corporate name in 2025

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gray Television Inc.’s board of directors have voted to officially change the company’s name to “Gray Media Inc.,” following several years of informally branding under that name.

The new corporate name will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Jan 1. 2025.

For the past few years, Gray Television Inc. has referred to itself publicly as either simply “Gray” or “Gray Media” as opposed to the more restrictive name of “Gray Television,” despite the latter remaining its official corporate name.

Both the previous branding efforts and the formal corporate name change follow a trend of companies once involved only in television expanding into other mediums.

Under both the Gray Television and Gray Media branding, the company has retained a similar red, yellow and blue logo that features a segmented “G” icon along with the branding spelled out, though “Media” is typically not included in the wordmark.

It was not immediately clear if that logo would remain in use or if “Media” will become part of the official design.

In addition to owning and operating local TV stations, Gray also has its hands in FAST streaming channels ass well as various production companies and a syndication arm. It also operates digital properties, mobile apps and connected TV apps for many of the companies in its portfolio.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company’s website is hosted under the domain gray.tv, but it appears the company also controls graymedia.com as well, which is redirecting to the gray.tv domain. It was not immediately clear if the company will switch to using graymedia.com as its canonical domain sometime after the official change.

The name change will not affect its trading symbols or financial ID codes. The new name is expected to be reflected on the stock market starting Jan. 10, 2025, according to the company.