Double or nothing: Why redundancy is non-negotiable for SMPTE 2110

It’s no secret that the SMPTE ST 2110 standard is at the forefront of migrating broadcast workflows to IP-based environments. An essential consideration in adopting this standard is redundancy — the backbone for ensuring reliability, stability, and unwavering content delivery in today’s demanding media landscape.

An estimated 70% to 80% of broadcasters in advanced markets have already implemented or are in the process of adopting SMPTE ST 2110. These organizations are modernizing their workflows to enhance flexibility and scalability. However, whether it’s managing live events, adapting to dynamic workflows, or supporting distributed productions, redundancy remains a vital component for reducing risks and maintaining smooth operations.

Lessons learned in SMPTE ST 2110 workflows

While promising in interoperability, SMPTE ST 2110 workflows present challenges. Differences in vendor implementations can create compatibility issues if systems are not rigorously pre-tested. Broadcasters often face hurdles due to the complexity of IT-driven systems underpinning these transitions. The ability to set up cost-efficient test systems with devices that have full ST 2110 implementations and comprehensive functionality is a key aspect when planning to migrate to AVoIP systems.

Industry insights highlight that single points of failure — such as network routers or switches — can disrupt live broadcasts and tarnish an organization’s reputation. A comprehensive redundancy strategy ensures that critical systems operate seamlessly, even when failures occur.

High availability in live broadcasts

Live broadcasting operates under stringent demands, requiring near-perfect uptime. Even a momentary disruption can impact viewer experiences and erode trust. SMPTE ST 2110’s separation of video, audio, and ancillary data streams enhances workflow adaptability but also heightens the potential for issues like packet loss or jitter.

Redundancy mitigates these risks by introducing alternative pathways, ensuring real-time data synchronization and continuity. Failover mechanisms are pivotal in such scenarios, automatically switching data streams to backup systems without noticeable interruptions. Standards like SMPTE 2022-7 complement SMPTE ST 2110 by enabling seamless protection switching, diversifying data paths to counter hardware or network outages.

When failure isn’t an option

Broadcast systems are complex, with numerous potential failure points across cameras, encoders, playout systems, and distribution networks. Redundancy ensures workflows remain resilient, adapting dynamically to failures at any stage of the pipeline.

High-profile streaming events have underscored the potential consequences of inadequate redundancy. The recent Netflix broadcast of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match faced significant issues that highlight the critical importance of robust redundancy and high availability. The event drew a massive audience, with 65 million live concurrent streams and 108 million total viewers worldwide. However, many viewers experienced buffering, image freezes, and audio disruptions, including issues during the main event.

Netflix faced widespread backlash on social media for failing to deliver a stable stream despite the event’s high stakes, global audience. While there is no indication that the issues were specifically tied to SMPTE ST 2110, the situation underscores the necessity of robust network architecture, redundancy protocols, and failover mechanisms in high-profile live broadcasts. Without such safeguards, even well-resourced platforms can struggle under peak demand, leading to service disruptions and reputational damage.

The building blocks of redundant broadcasting

Disaster recovery plans and redundancy strategies involve a mix of processes, technologies, and frameworks designed to sustain operations during disruptions caused by equipment failures, cyberattacks, or unforeseen events. These systems must ensure seamless transitions and quick restoration of services to minimize downtime and protect valuable content.

Technologically advanced workflows often integrate fail-safe designs such as low-latency systems, audio-over-IP connectivity, and real-time monitoring. Such designs are essential for live events, mobile productions, and broadcasting environments where reliability is paramount.

Redundancy also facilitates the scalability of IP-based systems. By ensuring operational continuity, these strategies prepare workflows to handle increasing complexities as organizations grow and distributed production environments evolve. Scalable redundancy frameworks help broadcasters maintain both reliability and efficiency.

Redundancy as the cornerstone of IP broadcasting

As the media industry embraces IP-based workflows, redundancy is an indispensable safeguard for meeting audience and operational expectations. SMPTE ST 2110 sets a global benchmark for real-time IP-based media transport, but redundancy enhances this approach by ensuring:

Continuity in Live Workflows: Protecting broadcasts from interruptions, even during failures.

Scalable Growth: Supporting future expansions without compromising on reliability.

Failure Protection: Mitigating risks from equipment breakdowns, network outages, or other disruptions.

Organizations looking to adopt SMPTE ST 2110 or enhance their existing implementations must prioritize redundancy-driven solutions. Through thorough planning, integration of cutting-edge technologies, and rigorous testing, broadcasters can ensure that their workflows remain resilient, scalable, and future-proof.

Failures are costly — not just in terms of financial losses but also the potential loss of audience trust. By embedding redundancy strategies into every level of their operations, media organizations can meet today’s challenges while preparing for tomorrow’s complexities. With these considerations in mind, the path to delivering reliable, high-quality content becomes far clearer.

