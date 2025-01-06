CES 2025: Google TV adds Gemini AI features, news summaries

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Google unveiled AI-powered features for its Google TV operating system at CES 2025, including a news summarization tool powered by its Gemini technology, with rollout planned for late 2025.

The News Brief feature will compile and summarize news stories from internet sources and YouTube headlines from news channels. Users can activate the feature through voice commands to receive updates on current events.

The integration marks Google’s entry into AI news summaries, a sector where competitors face legal challenges. OpenAI, Microsoft and Perplexity currently face lawsuits from media companies over content licensing and attribution in AI-generated summaries.

During demonstrations, the system summarized news events including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation announcement and Capitol Hill developments. Google indicated the system pulls information from YouTube video headlines and web sources, though source attribution was not displayed in demos.

Beyond news, the Gemini integration enables natural-language interaction for content discovery across streaming services and YouTube. The system will support smart home device control while in ambient mode and allow users to generate custom artwork.

The AI features will be available on select new and existing Google TV devices. The platform will include presence detection to recognize when users enter a room.

Google’s implementation of AI news summaries follows earlier challenges with AI-generated content accuracy across the technology sector. The company previously directed users to Google Search rather than AI summaries.

The features are part of Google’s strategy to make television viewing more interactive through AI assistance and natural conversation capabilities.

Advertisement