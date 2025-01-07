Broadcasters unite to create EdgeBeam Wireless, ATSC 3.0 data service

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Four major broadcast groups announced the formation of EdgeBeam Wireless, a joint venture leveraging ATSC 3.0 technology to provide nationwide data transmission services.

The E.W. Scripps Company, Gray Media, Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair launched the venture ahead of CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The service will target automotive connectivity, content delivery networks and enhanced GPS applications.

“The launch of EdgeBeam Wireless is the culmination of many years of technological advancement, market development and, importantly, recognition by government regulators of the expanded services local broadcasters can provide through ATSC 3.0 technology,” said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson.

The venture estimates the total addressable market for automotive connectivity services at $3.7 billion annually, with content delivery network services at $3.65 billion and enhanced GPS services at $220 million.

“Our long-held belief is that the transmission of high-speed data via our broadcast infrastructure represents a new way forward for the broadcast industry and a new stream of potentially significant revenue,” said Nexstar Chairman and CEO Perry Sook.

The service will deliver data to any civilian or military device with an ATSC 3.0 receiver, including vehicles, drones, marine vessels and mobile devices. The companies plan to partner with additional broadcasters to achieve nationwide coverage.

“This is a groundbreaking development for the broadcast industry,” said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. “EdgeBeam Wireless will have benefits for the entire wireless ecosystem, helping to relieve congestion while also offering competitive pricing for wide-area data distribution.”

The system could provide GPS backup capabilities if satellites face interference, potentially securing U.S. infrastructure.

