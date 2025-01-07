DirecTV launches out-of-home ad network

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

DirecTV Advertising announced DirecTV Remote, an out-of-home network extending video advertising to hotels, airlines and small businesses, with Best Buy signing on as the first advertiser.

The service marks DirecTV entry into dynamic ad insertion for in-flight TV programming, making it the first multichannel video programming distributor to offer the capability.

“As Live TV viewing shifts beyond the traditional household, we have to think differently about how we define the ‘right place,'” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV Advertising.

The network will offer both managed service options and programmatic buying solutions. Starcom is working with DirecTV on the initial rollout, which began this week.

U.S. out-of-home advertising spending is projected to exceed $9.5 billion in 2025. Industry data indicates 76% of digital out-of-home viewers took action after seeing an ad, including website visits, store visits or purchases.

The service aims to reach both DirecTV subscribers and new audiences across commercial venues. Advertisers can access the inventory through traditional buying methods or programmatic platforms.

DirecTV Remote expands the company’s addressable advertising capabilities beyond residential service, allowing advertisers to deliver targeted messages across multiple viewing environments.

