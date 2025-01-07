NBC announces first batch of guest co-hosts after Hoda Kotb leaves fourth hour of ‘Today’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

After Hoda Kotb leaves “Today,” NBC has lined up some big names to temporarily take her seat on the fourth hour of the show.

Kotb, who announced she would leave her role as both main co-anchor of the first two hours of “Today” and “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” will last appearing Jan. 10, 2024.

The following week the show will be renamed “Today with Jenna and Friends,” with Jenna Bush Hager remaining as a host.

NBC says it has linked up names including Scarlett Johansson, Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer as guest co-hosts. Other names are expected to be announced as well.

Johansson, who is married to “Saturday Night Live” cast member Colin Jost, will host for four days beginning Jan. 21, 2024.

Palmer, meanwhile, briefly co-hosted ABC’s afternoon talk show “Strahan, Sara & Keke” and also hosts NBC’s game show “Password,” which is produced by “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and based on a classic show.

It’s not clear if any of these names are likely contenders for the job full time. NBC has not said how long the show might use guest hosts to fill in and is likely using at least some of the gigs as a way to test out potential talent.

Kotb’s departure appeared to come as somewhat of a surprise to the network and viewers so the network hadn’t been actively culling a replacement should either of the fourth hour hosts depart.

In the past, when Hager or Kotb were out, the network would often pull from its roster of anchors and reporters or have a celebrity or other big name from the news sit in.

The last time the fourth hour had a talent shakeup was when Kathie Lee Gifford left in 2019. The show, which was known as “Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda,” gained fame for its witty, often irreverent tone interspersed with the co-hosts (appearing?) to sip wine on air. Hager was named Gifford’s replacement prior to her departure and took over on the next edition of the show.

Kotb’s time on this hour is largely credited for making her popular among viewers and her eventual rise to the main “Today” anchor chair after Matt Lauer was fired in 2017. It also cemented Kotb’s ability to segue between a fun sidekick alongside Gifford and a serious news anchor.