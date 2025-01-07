Sesame Workshop names COO

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sesame Workshop has named Joseph Giraldi as its chief operating officer.

Giraldi will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s operational strategy to continue creating award-winning educational media, initiatives, and products, delivering impact to families through a wide range of platforms and new technologies. Giraldi will report to Sherrie Westin, CEO.

Giraldi joins Sesame Workshop, which produces “Sesame Street,” among other content, at what could be a pivotal time for the organization.

The organization’s partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery that paid for much of the production costs for “Sesame Street,” will end, leaving new episodes of the venerable children’s show without a way to produce new episodes, though new arrangements could be announced.

“Sesame Workshop has been using the power of media to bring quality early education to children around the globe for more than 55 years, and in this rapidly changing media environment, Joseph’s deep expertise in digital strategy and business development will be a huge asset going forward,” said Westin in a statement. “He has a proven track record in media and technology and is highly regarded as both an innovative and empathetic leader. I’m excited to partner with him to ensure that Sesame Workshop is positioned to deliver on our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder for decades to come.

“What I admire most about Sesame Workshop is the organization’s sense of purpose and long history of making a meaningful difference in the lives of children,” said Giraldi. “Five decades ago, it used the cutting-edge medium of the time, television, to transform the way children learned and prepared for success in school and life. Today, the Workshop continues its legacy of innovation at a critical time when its mission has never been more needed. I look forward to working with the team to help carry on this incredible legacy.”

Most recently, Giraldi co-founded CJBK Media Group, a consulting firm serving nonprofit, corporate and startup organizations.

In addition to prior roles driving new business growth at IMAX, Time Inc., and IBM, he spent twelve years at Smithsonian Channel leading global marketing, growth strategy and execution. He also worked for HBO earlier in his career.

Giraldi serves on the board of trustees for TDF, a performing arts nonprofit and as an adjunct professor in the entertainment, media, and technology program at NYU Stern.