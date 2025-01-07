Hearst promotes Russ Nelligan to VP of marketing

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Hearst Television has named Russ Nelligan, the longtime creative services director at WCVB in Boston, vice president of marketing for the group.

Nelligan has spent almost 20 years at WCVB. His new role will see him relocate from Boston to New York later in 2025.

He will replace Suzanne Grethen, who announced her retirement plans in late 2024.

“WCVB is among the nation’s most honored and respected commercial television stations and that impeccable reputation has only been burnished during Russ’s time there; his creativity, energy, enthusiasm, managerial talents and strategic execution have made him an instrumental player in the station’s continued market leadership and ratings success,” said Kyle Grimes, vice president of the company’s New England division.

Nelligan will continue to report to Grimes.

Prior to joining WCVB, Nelligan worked at WICZ in Binghamton, New York. He would then go on to work for WPTZ in Vermont. Throughout his career, he has held the role of intern, news photographer and promotion manager. He was also assistant creative services director and the primary CSD at WBAL, Heart’s station in Baltimore, Maryland.