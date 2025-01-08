DirecTV opens satellite ad inventory to programmatic buying

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

DirecTV Advertising announced programmatic access to its linear satellite advertising inventory, enabling real-time bidding and automated campaign execution across its traditional TV platform.

The expansion, powered by the company’s DirecTV Axis ad technology, launches with initial partners Publicis Media Exchange, Magnite and Basis Technologies. Wider availability is planned for the first quarter of 2025.

“In today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, buyers require a new level of flexibility,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV Advertising. “By enabling satellite households to be accessed programmatically, we’re creating flexible, seamless solutions for marketers to reach premium TV inventory.”

According to Comscore data, traditional linear TV generates nearly six times more ad impressions than streaming platforms. DirecTV’s move aims to bridge this gap by bringing digital buying capabilities to satellite households.

“DirecTV Advertising is meeting the moment by enabling more signals within their content,” said Sean Buckley, president of revenue at Magnite. “These advancements have generated new opportunities, such as in live sports, where clients can leverage rich contextual signals to get closer to the content and enhance transparency.”

The system incorporates universal IDs and content metadata to enhance targeting capabilities and brand safety measures. Buyers can access the inventory through their preferred demand-side and supply-side platforms.

The expansion follows DirecTV’s launch of MyFree DirecTV, a free streaming service that doubled the company’s streaming footprint.

