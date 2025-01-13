Industry Insights: AI, cloud and flexibility define 2025 in broadcasting

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Industry leaders examine the transformative technologies and emerging trends shaping broadcast operations in 2025.

In this Industry Insights roundtable, executives discuss how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing content production and delivery, while exploring innovations in IP-based workflows and infrastructure development.

The conversation delves into how these advances are affecting both traditional and cloud-based operations, with a particular focus on automation, personalization and operational efficiency. Technology vendors share perspectives on the industry’s evolution toward more flexible, scalable solutions while addressing challenges in implementation and standardization.

Key takeaways from this Industry Insights roundtable

AI integration : Artificial intelligence is transforming broadcast operations through automation of routine tasks, enhanced metadata management and personalized content delivery while raising new considerations around content authenticity and rights management.

: Artificial intelligence is transforming broadcast operations through automation of routine tasks, enhanced metadata management and personalized content delivery while raising new considerations around content authenticity and rights management. Infrastructure evolution : The industry continues its transition to IP-based workflows, though hybrid models persist as organizations balance cloud flexibility with on-premises security and cost considerations.

: The industry continues its transition to IP-based workflows, though hybrid models persist as organizations balance cloud flexibility with on-premises security and cost considerations. Standards development : Adoption of protocols like SMPTE ST 2110 and JPEG XS is accelerating, enabling more efficient remote production and improved interoperability between systems.

: Adoption of protocols like SMPTE ST 2110 and JPEG XS is accelerating, enabling more efficient remote production and improved interoperability between systems. Workflow automation : Advanced tools are streamlining content production and delivery through automated quality control, metadata generation and distribution processes.

: Advanced tools are streamlining content production and delivery through automated quality control, metadata generation and distribution processes. Remote operations: IP-based technologies are enabling more distributed production models, reducing costs and environmental impact while maintaining production quality.

What emerging trends will have the biggest impact on broadcasting in the year ahead?

AI & Automation Impact

Jan Weigner, CTO, Cinegy: AI is steadily chipping away at broadcast production in every corner: subtitles, VFX, sound effects, dubbing, music, scripts, editing, video generation, restoration, virtual avatars, logging – you name it. This will be a continuous process eating into existing workflows (read: jobs) — or if you prefer the positive spin: accelerating time-intensive processes and freeing creative resources to achieve more in less time. On the delivery side, it depends whether you can swap out content and at what level. AI will drive everything from ad placement to scheduling to what shows up in your streaming menu. For linear channels, it comes down to how granular you can get with regional, local or hyper-local ad insertion. With streaming, it’s all about tracking individual viewers. Welcome to the personalized future.

Bea Alonso, independent media tech consultant and strategic advisor on behalf of Grithaus Agency: AI-powered tools are quickly — and often silently — becoming part of day-to-day workflows, like newsroom scripting, video clipping and highlights editing, language translation, basic subtitle generation, compliance image detection, and more. These technologies create time savings and efficiencies, enabling media companies to deliver more content in less time. No doubt this will also impact roles in the industry, with manual tasks becoming automated and users needing to develop new skills.

Sergio Brighel, EVP, robotics and prompting technology, Videndum: Emerging trends in broadcasting in 2025 are likely to centre around immersive technologies (AR, VR and mixed reality), AI-driven automation (advances in auto-directing and automated cameras), personalized content delivery, and cloud-based workflows. Our work to create a potential revolutionary ingress point for intelligent and flexible automation in Studios is well represented by our VEGA robotic control platform and Autoscript Voice Presenter/Director. Other trends will be 5G streaming and sustainability.

Tim Jackson, SVP, sales and marketing, Globecast: What emerging trends will have the biggest impact in broadcast in 2025? Greater intelligence (let’s not call it AI) across the spectrum will provide an opportunity for an increase in quality control and operational efficiencies. The features of monitoring tools and ability to be more efficient with quality control (QC) can augment the human component and make the use of labor more efficient.

Infrastructure & Technical Evolution

Vincent Noyer, director of product marketing, Lynx Technik: ST-2110-22 (with low latency and visually lossless compression) paired with NMOS-compatible devices for automated discovery and connection management is set to simplify and accelerate ST 2110 adoption. By lowering technical barriers to entry, the combination has the potential to capture market share from other IP solutions.

Erling Hedkvist, sales and business development, Arkona Technologies and Manifold Technologies: Transformation to IP-based infrastructures in broadcasting continued in 2024 and will into the future. At the center is growing reliance on software-defined processing, virtualized environments and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies, shifting from hardware-heavy setups to flexible, software-centric systems. For example, the new Virtual OB concept, seen in Paris this past summer, is a software driven, virtualized solution at the highest level that successfully used COTS servers instead of trucks or flypacks.

Ciro Noronha, president, The RIST Forum: In 2025, the emerging trends in broadcasting will likely include the move towards remote production, specifically fueled by the availability of equipment, bandwidth and the rise of suitable transport protocols such as RIST. The availability of new technologies in the content distribution space will sky-rocket the opportunities available to the remote production industry and will continue to grow in importance for many years to come.

Sid Stanley, general manager, Calrec: The last few years have been all about building more remote and distributed workflows, and that will continue into 2025, we should expect there to be more elements of these workflows located in the cloud. This might be augmenting an existing console with additional processing, mixing in parallel with cloud-based playout to deliver a single transmission mix, or even accessing a virtualized mixer alongside existing technologies. Since the launch of Calrec’s cloud-based ImPulseV core at IBC, we’ve been working with broadcasters to deliver more and more workable implementations.

Content Personalization & Advertising

Peter Docherty, CTO and founder, ThinkAnalytics: We expect to see a continual rise in contextual and addressable advertising as advertisers prepare for the long-awaited death of cookies and the benefits of targeting contextually and/or addressably continue to rise. At the same time, Walmart’s acquisition of Vizio earlier this year demonstrated the increasing importance of data for advertising and the cost of ad substitution is falling. This carrot and stick environment make targeted advertising in either of these forms ripe for mainstream in 2025.

Steve Reynolds, CEO, Imagine Communications: The biggest impact on broadcasting in 2025 may surprisingly come from bucking the trend, as media companies — even digital natives — rediscover linear as a way to drive ROI and TCO. Amazon’s decision to live stream NFL “Thursday Night Football” paired with linear ad sales demonstrates the enduring value of linear TV in reaching broad audiences and driving monetization. With emerging ad tech innovations, it’s possible for big brands to purchase ads that guarantee category exclusivity during a commercial break in the digital environment — something that was previously limited to linear TV.

Meghna Krishna, chief revenue officer, Magnifi: Something that is already swamping the industry is Mobile eSports. We anticipate a continued surge in global streaming numbers, fueled by strong growth in Latin America and Southeast Asia, bringing the global audience closer to a billion. With AI and big data, we’ll see a revolution in audience engagement. We’ll have hyper-personalized content, smarter ad targeting, and algorithms that predict what viewers want; retail media integration, led by giants like Amazon and Walmart, will transform advertising strategies using shopper data.

Immersive & Interactive Technology

Yang Cai, CEO and president of VisualOn: Immersive technologies like VR and AR will enhance viewer experiences, especially for live events and sports. Data-driven insights will optimize audience targeting and advertising. Finally, 5G and edge computing will enable faster, more reliable streaming and remote production.

James Cranfield, VP, sales and partnerships, Cinedeck: 2025 will certainly be an interesting year for new and emerging trends, particularly with AR and VR increasingly being adopted into production workflows. Alongside this, AI will continue to make its mark in the industry, working its way into more curation workflows as well as increasing its use in automation for editing and content quality. Esports will undoubtably offer new and interesting revenue streams for broadcasters and content providers, with more money and focus on user engagement being driven toward this venture.

Richard Rees, CEO, QuickLink: There are many technology and workflow trends that have the potential to completely revolutionize broadcast, including AI and the trend of audience participation. As one of the most influential and talked about emerging trends, AI offers endless opportunities for the broadcast industry by providing unlimited ways to streamline workflows and become more cost-effective with existing resources. Additionally, creating consistent, engaging and dynamic content has always been a challenge for broadcasters, but with 2025 set to be “the year of the audience,” audience participation through remote guest appearances could very well be the answer to these requirements.

Narayanan Rajan, CEO, Media Excel: In 2025, broadcasting will see the acceleration of artificial intelligence in content production, content localization, and long tail content mining. The growth of immersive technologies like multi-view, AR and VR will enable both richer and more personalized audience experiences as well as increased flexibility in production with virtual studios. The shift will continue to cloud native playout, IP and the adoption of 5G to enable more agile workflows, remote collaboration and reduced infrastructure investment. By utilizing consumer information, broadcasters will create personalized content offerings — from localized programming to dynamic ad delivery — that speak directly to individual tastes and behaviors. Personalized content can extend beyond just recommendations, allowing narratives or content formats to be adjusted in real time. Additionally, interactive advertising will become more sophisticated, leveraging personalized data to target the right audience at the right moment. For example, AI could allow the personalization of pre-roll ads or create dynamic, location-based campaigns for live events, increasing viewer engagement and enhancing ad performance.

Business Model Evolution

Gatis Gailis, CEO and founder, Veset: With the rise of streaming services dominating the industry, direct-to-consumer (DTC) growth has seen a surge of interest, with platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and Paramount+ becoming popular among consumers. The proliferation of OTT platforms and niche streaming services has intensified in an appetite for DTC, which has also unlocked new content monetization streams through subscription models, ad-supported platforms and hybrid approaches.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo: I believe We will see improved content packaging in SVOD subscription services. Video services will be looking to package content and even adapt the UX depending on the type of content. It might, for example, involve giving viewers the option to pay for early access to content releases or staggered release dates depending on the subscription tier. I believe we will also see some services beginning to experiment with thematic packaging of content at different price points.

Kristan Bullett, CEO, Humans Not Robots (HNR): The ongoing drive for cost optimization in technology operations will continue to have a strong impact, meaning fewer resources and the need to do more with less. As a result, productivity measurement will become crucial to ensure efficiency. However, this focus on measurement may not always remain a top priority due to factors like the HiPPO effect (highest paid person’s opinion) influencing decisions; balancing resource constraints with innovation will be a critical challenge for the industry.

Costa Nikols, executive-team strategy advisor for media and entertainment, Telos Alliance: Product virtualization, improved workflow efficiency, and more cost-effective production solutions are front of mind. Virtualized communication systems are becoming increasingly common, replacing expensive, proprietary hardware with scalable, software-based solutions. Hybrid cloud models will also grow in popularity, offering broadcasters a balanced approach that blends private infrastructure for daily operations with public cloud services to handle peak demand.

Cloud & Workflow Transformation

Peter Watling, senior sales director, EMEA, Perifery: With the need to work smarter and to realize the true value of our content, the biggest focus will be on improving the underlying platforms that we have relied on and that are becoming obsolete. Technology has changed dramatically over the years and many broadcasters are still running off of legacy platforms. We have to improve the core before anything else.

Martin Klampferer, director, R&D, Vizrt: Some of the trends likely to impact broadcasting next year are ones that facilitate the creation of faster stories, better. For instance, cloud-based workflows that enhance flexibility and scalability in production, which reduce the time to market; automation to improve production workflows; AI tools for content to accelerate creation; and the continued growth of streaming platforms, which means broadcasters will need to consider audiences across multiple channels and platforms. I also believe sustainability will become more important to broadcasters — which will be seen through, for example, prioritizing resource efficiency and high hardware density.

Michael Demb, VP, product strategy, TAG Video Systems: Migration to cloud and hybrid technologies is still a key trend impacting our business today and will continue alongside increasing demand for AI. Seamless cloud integration and hybrid environments provide increased flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. This includes prioritizing data security and adapting solutions to meet evolving customer expectations.

Sanjay Duda, CEO, Planetcast Media Services: The key trends for 2025 revolve around managing rising complexity in media operations, the expansion of OpEx-driven and hybrid cloud models, and the deeper integration of AI into video production. The industry’s transition to cloud-based broadcasting and streaming will accelerate, reinforcing OpEx-focused models. Additionally, AI will continue to automate processes such as real-time highlight generation, multilingual subtitling, and metadata tagging, enhancing productivity and viewer experiences​​.

Social Media & New Platforms for Content

Mathieu Planche, CEO, Witbe: In 2025, we will likely see increased integration between traditional streaming platforms and social media. This trend is already underway, with options like Netflix’s social media clipping feature becoming increasing popular. This is an area ripe for growth, given the rising importance of social sharing capabilities in content discovery and engagement.

Duncan Beattie, market development manager, Tuxera: On-demand content is the major trend resulting in fundamental shifts in behavior and the need for strategy changes. Trends in the immersive, second screen and interactive content will impact broadcasters as they need to innovate and invest.

Thorsten Sauer, CEO, Pixel Power: While it feels like broadcasters are receptive to the idea that AI can improve efficiency and streamline workflows, they want to see real-world, practical examples of this in-use. These are still few and far between, so the vibe remains very wait-and-see. Much more significant, I think, is the move towards ‘deploy anywhere’ playout solutions. These offer more flexible, more scalable and more cost-effective options at a time when broadcasters are facing increased competition from FAST channels and need to fight on new, less familiar battlegrounds.

Gary Mundell, co-founder and CEO, Loft Apps: Trends indicate a swift shift away from traditional broadcast TV towards streaming services — even without considering the impact of AI — that offer personalized content and tailored advertising experiences. The ultimate goal is AI-driven, experiential content, potentially utilizing augmented glasses to deliver unique, individualized experiences. This trend will also impact out-of-home entertainment venues, with immersive sports experiences already gaining traction.

Security & Standards

Russell Johnson, director, Hitomi Broadcast: The continued adoption of SMPTE ST 2110 will significantly reshape broadcast infrastructure, particularly in sports production. We’re seeing major rights holders move towards direct-to-consumer streaming models, while broadcasters are increasingly favoring HDR over 4K UHD for quality improvements, as it offers better results with lower bandwidth requirements.

Tsviako Jongov, product manager, MainConcept: Brazil’s broadcast market is evolving at a rapid pace, positioning the country as a key testing ground for emerging technologies and paving the way for Latin America to become a hub of innovation. New standards like VVC, LCEVC, MPEG-H, and ROUTE-DASH are gaining traction as Brazil makes the transition to TV 2.5 and TV 3.0/DTV+. These advancements are expected to reach their full potential by 2025, impacting not only Brazil but also influencing neighboring countries in Latin America as they embrace and tailor these technologies to their own needs.

Jon Wilson, president and COO, Grass Valley: The most significant trend shaping broadcasting in 2025 will be the rise of intuitive human interfaces – easing the way operators engage with new technologies. With the leap forward in connectivity solutions, combined with software/cloud-centric technologies such as Grass Valley’s AMPP, professionals can work from anywhere, accessing unprecedented production power through cloud-based systems. A browser-based UI that seamlessly harnesses this power has the potential to revolutionize workflows, making high-end production tools accessible, flexible, and more impactful than ever before.

Simon Hawkings, director of sales and business acceleration, Ross Video: Cybersecurity will be front and center, especially as we move toward software-based and cloud-driven workflows. Broadcasters will need secure systems, and regulations will push vendors to meet higher standards. As we saw in recent research with DPP, there is still a big gap to make up in that area. We’ve seen major hacks in Europe, and media companies are realizing they need secure-by-design solutions for their software and networks.

Peder Boberg, product owner, Intinor: For critical content, reliability is essential, and producers have always planned for redundancy. SMPTE ST2022-7 RTP over SRT is now enabling seamless redundancy over the public internet, and we’ll see more vendors and system architects adopting this standard. Meanwhile, the push for better image quality is driving greater use of HEVC and 10-bit workflows to meet growing viewer expectations.

How are advancements in AI expected to change content production and delivery?

Simon Hawkings, director of sales and business acceleration, Ross Video: Aas companies have started investigating it, many have found that it has brought up challenges around legitimacy, trust, and synthetic content. Most are using AI to drive efficiencies in the backend, especially in media asset management and post-production. I expect we will see AI continue driving efficiencies in areas like user behavior analysis and ad targeting, as well as used to clip, edit, and distribute social media content faster, helping broadcasters engage audiences across more platforms more effectively.

Derek Barrilleaux, CEO, Projective: AI vendors need to focus on concrete deliverables. Broad visionary promises sound compelling, but those tend to become vanity projects that don’t deliver real value to the organization. As the technology evolves and quick wins become possible, look for incremental solutions to point problems to become the first real success stories for AI.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo: As we move into 2025, we will see more focus on using AI for the real tangible benefits it can bring, especially around operational improvements. On the contrary, it is difficult to see a short term material shift in the core content production, where the legal implications will need to be settled before any major changes will take place. We will see further experimentation with AI in content production process, where in particular metadata, localization and quality assurance processes are already significantly impacted by new AI methods.

Kristan Bullett, CEO, Humans Not Robots (HNR): We’ve moved beyond the peak of inflated expectations in the hype cycle, and generative AI now finds itself in the trough of disillusionment. However, despite the tempered enthusiasm, AI remains a powerful tool with the potential to drive cost savings and boost productivity.

Content Creation & Post-Production

Robin Kirchhoffer, CMO, Dalet: AI can provide new creative possibilities by offering innovative ways to produce, repurpose, and personalize content. At the same time, As AI continues to advance, it is key for broadcasters to address the prevalence of misleading online information by certifying the provenance of media content. Technical standards such as C2PA can be integrated into existing workflows and provide publishers, creators, and consumers the ability to trace the origin of different types of media.

Bob Caniglia, director of sales operations, North America, Blackmagic Design: In post production, assistive AI is already transforming content creation and in 2025 will continue to revolutionize the post process and enhance storytelling by automating time-intensive tasks. For example, with DaVinci Resolve Studio’s DaVinci Neural Engine-backed AI tools, facial recognition technology can automatically detect, track, and organize footage based on individual faces, speeding up workflows for projects like documentaries and long-format films. Similarly, smart reframe tools intelligently resize and reposition footage to fit various aspect ratios, facilitating content repurposing across platforms.

James Fraser, VP, U.S Sales, Moments Lab: Multimodal and generative AI is already transforming content production and delivery by automating the creation of video clips and highlights, as exemplified by Coca-Cola’s use of GenAI to create its iconic Christmas 2024 advertisement. On the delivery side, AI offers exciting possibilities for personalizing content to captivate audiences. Specifically, AI can leverage user data to create highly customized viewer experiences — for instance, by adapting the dialogue and visuals in content to fit regional or cultural preferences — thereby enhancing engagement and relevance.

Martin Klampferer, director, R&D, Vizrt: In a set, new AI-based keying capabilities will create better immersion of talents in virtual environments, as well as more freedom in how AR graphics can be utilized. AI advancements can also impact storytelling, with the generative creation of assets or automatic highlight creation, for example the condensed highlight clips for social media platforms. It’s clear that AI will play a role in more personalized content delivery.

James Eddershaw, managing director for Shotoku: AI increases automation and provides underlying support for face tracking, an important technology used in robotically controlled camera systems. There is also great potential for intelligent camera control that allows camera positions and angles to be predicted (or suggested) without necessarily being pre-programmed.

Metadata & Media Asset Management

Dana Forte, SVP product management and strategic partnerships, Vubiquity: One problem statement I find myself gravitating to is library reconciliation and cleanup. Library acquisitions are still a big topic, and the process of title identification, metadata enrichment, asset normalization, and delivery readiness are all key areas where generative AI is enabling efficiency.

Sam Peterson, COO, Bitcentral: Advancements in generative AI are transforming content production and delivery by reshaping how media companies manage and utilize their archives. AI-powered tools analyze and enhance metadata, making vast content libraries more searchable and accessible. This enables faster discovery of assets to produce relevant content, streamline its adaptation for multiple platforms, and allows creative teams to focus more on storytelling instead of time-consuming tasks.

Nick Anderson, product manager, DigitalGlue: Large language models (LLMs) have emerged as a valuable tool for assisting in the text-based elements of production and delivery. As the advancements in this area plateau, the development focus will begin to shift to targeted workflow solutions that focus on specific niche use cases, such as analyzing and repackaging content. Most importantly, these LLMs will emerge as middlemen for triggering API calls to handle a wide range of tasks that currently handle extensive knowledge in vendor-specific proprietary solutions.

Neil Maycock, CCO, Pebble: Content rights and the data used by AI to create content are complex; it’s likely that broadcasters will want to own the AI content they use. In the playout environment, we see it as another tool to be integrated into seamless transmission under our automation. An example might be using a generative AI system to automate the creation of a “coming up next” promo, using graphics and a voiceover.

Muralidhar Sridhar, SVP, AI and ML, Prime Focus Technologies: AI is revolutionizing industries like media, sports, marketing, and beyond by automating content creation, metadata enrichment, and distribution. With organizations now implementing AI into everyday processes, content production and delivery it is set to scale up at a rapid pace. This will result in a more robust content strategy for broadcasters, unlocking an omni-channel presence across markets.

Workflow Optimization & Automation

Sergio Ammirata, founder and chief scientist, SipRadius: The real advances in AI and machine learning will take place behind the scenes, in automating services which otherwise would be too unreliable. Remote production and delivery depends on sending deterministic, low latency, consistent streams across countries and continents. AI can learn the characteristics of a specific network routing, react instantly to dynamic changes, and manage services like RIST to ensure uninterrupted content delivery.

Tim Jackson, SVP, sales and marketing, Globecast: A good way to look at this is to compare AI in broadcast to an autopilot in an airplane. Although the autopilot doesn’t replace the pilots, it does reduce workload and makes certain tasks more efficient and, indeed, smoother. Production will always have (at least it should) a human component for creative decision making but delivery, especially in the monitoring and control environment, is ripe for greater use of AI.

Adam Leah, creative director, Nxtedition: The “boring AI” is already well-established, handling tasks like transcription, translation, and metadata identification. The next frontier is generative AI, which is currently in a phase of experimentation. Its ultimate impact will depend on the outcomes and practical applications of these ongoing experiments.

Mathieu Planche, CEO, Witbe: Looking ahead, we anticipate AI implementation into video content to become increasingly refined and focused. Rather than simply trying to add AI to everything, organizations will focus on specific areas where AI can demonstrably improve efficiency, user experience, or content delivery, as well as further the blending of QA and video operations teams when it comes to video testing. This is part of a broader industry movement toward accelerated workflows and practical optimizations instead of technical maximalism.

Advertising & Personalization

Sergio Brighel, EVP, robotics and prompting technology, Videndum: Advancements in AI are expected to transform the delivery of advertising by enabling more targeted, context-aware ad placements. AI can analyze content in real-time to serve ads that are relevant to the specific scenes or themes being viewed, allowing for highly personalized advertising experiences. This automation of content tagging and ad matching not only improves ad relevance but also expands the reach and efficiency of advertisers, creating more engaging and effective campaigns.

Yang Cai, CEO and president of VisualOn: Advancements in AI are revolutionizing video streaming by automating content creation, enhancing personalization, and optimizing video quality and delivery. AI enables more dynamic, interactive experiences, like real-time content adjustments, personalized recommendations, and immersive VR/AR environments, while also improving accessibility through AI-generated translations and subtitles. Besides, AI-driven encoding has become essential, adjusting bitrates, managing bandwidth, and optimizing resources for smooth playback and cost-effective delivery, especially during peak demand.

Costa Nikols, executive-team strategy advisor for media and entertainment, Telos Alliance: Promising developments in AI are poised to benefit content production and delivery by automating key processes and enabling more personalized viewer experiences. With Next Generation Audio (NGA) quickly gaining traction, broadcasters need to look into ways they can enhance audio quality to maximize the content. Leveraging AI technology can be one way broadcasters can look to make their mark by offering personalized and optimized audio content which corrects and clarifies audio mixes in real-time. Having clear dialogue that viewers can adjust according to their preferences becomes a key differentiator in content production and technology by keeping audiences immersed in their viewing experience.

Gatis Gailis, CEO and founder, Veset: AI has already started to make its mark on the industry, with content providers and vendors introducing the technology in their workflows in multiple ways for automated content delivery, data analytics and advertising, for example. AI powered automation will likely see a huge increase in 2025, with more vendors realizing the benefits of AI-powered monetization, analytics management and content workflow assistance.

What innovations in content delivery infrastructure are expected in the coming twelve months?

Thorsten Sauer, CEO, Pixel Power: I think we’re going to need greater standardization here, and I expect to see the vendor community offering more secure and robust frameworks for delivery that help to automate things like QC and metadata. The content delivery process has traditionally required lots of (wasteful) manual intervention and it’s an area that is ripe of improvement. It’s also clear that moving content around via FTP or sending hard drives via courier is not the answer, so we’d all welcome solutions that improve security and speed up the verification, acceptance and delivery process.

Sergio Ammirata, founder and chief scientist, SipRadius: WebRTC will become widespread and readily integrated, moving it into the mainstream. WebRTC is an open standard for realtime communication between peers, potentially carrying high quality stable streams with very low latency – sub one second.

James Cranfield, VP, sales and partnerships, Cinedeck: Perhaps the biggest innovation in content delivery infrastructure we will see in 2025, although not new, is the development and roll-out of unified content management systems. This trend will be particularly interesting to see being implemented in cloud-based production workflows, especially with the rise of content personalization influenced by AI-driven user data and analytics. There is a considerable demand for content management and delivery systems to be accessible in one place, and this is something that content management systems will address in the coming year.

Anupama Anantharaman, VP, product management, Interra Systems: Advancements in video compression standards like AV1 and VVC are expected to achieve broader adoption in 2025. There will likely be an increased focus on cloud-native architectures, cutting-edge technologies to minimize latency, and more efficient methods for ensuring stream quality. Additionally, AI-powered personalization, analytics, and automated quality assurance will enable broadcasters to customize content, boost viewer engagement, and deliver uninterrupted, high-quality streaming experiences.

Russell Johnson, director, Hitomi Broadcast: Native ST 2110 installations will become the norm rather than the exception, replacing hybrid SDI/IP setups. However, managing colour accuracy in HDR workflows remains challenging, with ongoing industry debate about appropriate lookup tables and the need for precise measurement throughout the broadcast chain.

Yang Cai, CEO and president of VisualOn: To enhance efficiency, content delivery infrastructure will leverage edge computing to process and store data closer to users, reducing latency. Additionally, AI-driven encoding will optimize bitrates, manage bandwidth, and allocate resources, ensuring smooth playback, especially during peak demand.

Gatis Gailis, CEO and founder, Veset: This will come as no surprise, but AI and machine learning (ML) will continue to enhance content delivery, optimizing streaming quality, personalizing viewer experiences and automating content management processes. The rollout of 5G technology will also significantly improve content delivery speeds, reducing latency and enabling smoother streaming experiences. This will be particularly noticeable among high-definition immersive content such as VR and AR.

Neil Maycock, CCO, Pebble: The main area of innovation in content delivery infrastructure is enabling broadcasters to leverage the infrastructure that best meets their operational requirements while optimizing costs. Providing a common playout solution that seamlessly operates across hybrid infrastructures is becoming increasingly important, offering broadcasters the flexibility to adapt while ensuring operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Steven Edwards, VP, broadcast distribution, Rohde & Schwarz: We are seeing an acceleration in applications around datacasting and using broadcast networks to deliver more than just media. Applications include software updates to automotive platforms or even positioning and timing data with increased accuracy. This data needs to be planned and orchestrated, so scheduling becomes important, and we are providing solutions further behind the transmitter, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Sanjay Duda, CEO, Planetcast Media Services: Expect advancements in platform as a service (PaaS) offerings, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), AI-driven localization, and metadata-enhanced workflows. Tools like Planetcast’s NexC platform simplify multi-channel processing, delivery, and monetization while enhancing agility and cost efficiency. Innovations in unified media services will help broadcasters handle the complexity of modern distribution landscapes​​.

Michael Demb, VP, product strategy, TAG Video Systems: Expect to see a rise in edge computing for reduced latency and personalized content delivery, along with wider adoption of new low latency ABR technologies for efficient streaming to large audiences. AI and machine learning will also play a greater role in optimizing content delivery and predicting network congestion.

Nick Anderson, product manager, DigitalGlue: Support for SRT will continue to progress across vendors and organizations, hopefully catching up to NDI to provide a more open standard for delivery. With both cameras and video editing applications supporting transmission, organizations will need to revisit a tape-like mentality for media handling to properly leverage the benefits over file-based delivery. Instead of point to point file transfers, a SRT can multicast content on the network for multiple systems to receive in real-time and record to a file.

Suzana Brady, SVP, worldwide sales and marketing, Cobalt Digital: A general increase in available transmission bandwidth, coupled with advances in compression technology. The technologies to watch for are anything that provides ubiquitous high bandwidth (5G, fiber access everywhere, etc.), transport protocols with high security and low latency, such as RIST, and low latency CODECs such as JPEG-XS, HTJ2K, and special HEVC modes. 5G is great for on-the-spot transmission of high-quality live material, and advances in 5G will make the bandwidth more reliably available.

How will IP-based workflows continue to shape content production in the future?

Economic & Business Impact

Thorsten Sauer, CEO, Pixel Power: The halcyon world of real-time live production in the cloud hasn’t really materialized yet. Cloud storage is a stubbornly expensive proposition (especially as camera technology evolves and file sizes keep growing), and much of the world still wants the security of on-premise solutions (that have already been bought and paid for). IP-based workflows look great in theory – who doesn’t like the idea of sharing/collaborating/producing and delivering content remotely? – but the truth is that hybrid models will persist for many years to come until the process of moving content around in the cloud becomes cheaper, faster and safer.

Philip Grossman, VP, business development and solutions architecture, DigitalGlue: One of the greatest values in an IP-based workflow is the ability to reduce location based workflows meaning that IP allows for more location independent operations. IP-based workflows will allow talent to remain in larger metropolitan areas where overall employment cost are higher, but will allow for production teams to be located in lower cost locations in the countries. This will also allow for technology and its support personnel also to be located in lower cost areas of the country.

Steve Reynolds, CEO, Imagine Communications: IP increasingly makes economic sense for operations of all sizes and is helping accelerate the move toward remote and cloud-based production thanks to SMPTE ST 2110 and the native IP protocols used for contribution to cloud. The natural synthesis between 2110 and JPEG XS was proven on the world stage at the Paris Games, and we’ve also seen extensive use of H.264 via SRT in cases where the cost vs. bandwidth trade-off favors higher compression. These advancements not only exceeded expectations, but also established valuable proof points and case studies, which will help drive broader industry adoption.

Vincent Noyer, director of product marketing, Lynx Technik: IP-based workflows open the door for improved lower-tier sport leagues coverage by eliminating the need for a full production unit. The live audio commentary, graphic overlays, and even full production can often be managed remotely. The flexibility and reduced entry cost make live broadcasts of niche market events more competitive.

Technical Standards & Implementation

Russell Johnson, director, Hitomi Broadcast: While IP adoption was initially held back by complexity and fear factors, we’ve now reached a tipping point where expertise has grown and the benefits are clear. The challenge has shifted from ‘should we adopt IP?’ to managing the increased complexity of timing and synchronization in IP environments.

Sid Stanley, general manager, Calrec: IP has proved to be the main enabler for flexibility across the entire broadcast industry, and the uptake of IP technology is allowing broadcasters to stay ahead of the game. Cost effective to install and providing the ability to move many hundreds of signals down a single cable at low latency, the widespread adoption of SMPTE 2110 and NMOS is encouraging interoperability between multiple manufacturers, as well as the potential to create scalable workflows, enable remote working and deliver continuous development. With most broadcasters making the switch to IP at a pace that suits their unique workflows, Gateway products have helped bridge the gap to hybrid environments generating an increase in high-quality content in more cost-effective ways.

Tsviako Jongov, product manager, MainConcept: As broadcasters adopt IP technology, they gain enhanced flexibility, scalability, and efficiency. One key enabler of this transformation is JPEG XS, a pioneering low-compression video codec designed for live IP transmission. Its ability to deliver high-quality video with minimal latency makes it an essential tool in today’s broadcast environments.

Costa Nikols, executive-team strategy advisor for media and entertainment, Telos Alliance: The advancement and adoption of IP standards like SMPTE ST2110 and AoIP simplify production architectures by removing the need for proprietary hardware. This transition allows broadcasters to reduce costs while increasing flexibility, scalability, and collaboration across geographically dispersed teams. IP-based systems also make it easier to achieve remote and cloud-based production, enabling broadcasters to scale operations efficiently.

Anupama Anantharaman, VP, product management, Interra Systems: On the content production side, the move to all-IP will require broadcasters to make upfront investments in new hardware and software — such as ST 2110 systems and live and VOD stream monitoring tools — while prioritizing security, low latency, and interoperability. These considerations are expected to enhance production quality and streamline operations through AI-driven tools.

Remote Production Benefits

Sergio Ammirata, founder and chief scientist, SipRadius: Remote production of live content is transformative. Sending only minimal crews to an event and streaming all sources back to a central production base slashes the cost and carbon footprint, and massively boosts the utilization of expensive production technology. To be successful, production technologists need to add to their skillsets network and transport stream skills, aided by highly automated systems.

Ciro Noronha, president, The RIST Forum: IP transport allows broadcasters and content providers to work entirely remotely if needed. There are a few advantages to this, including less need to transport staff and less power-down time leading to better equipment utilization. Many broadcasters are already seeing advances in compression and bandwidth availability, not to mention the rise of sophisticated transport protocols, allowing remote production to become a reality.

Sergio Brighel, EVP, robotics and prompting technology, Videndum: IP workflows allow media assets to be managed, distributed, and edited from anywhere, facilitating remote collaboration. Distributed production models will allow broadcasters to scale across interconnected studios over any distance, improving adaptability and reducing environmental impact. Fundamental parts of this model are growth in cloud base production and 5G streaming.

Robin Kirchhoffer, CMO, Dalet: Building upon the success of the Paris Olympics, IP-based workflows will continue to revolutionize content production by unlocking new programming opportunities and enhancing operational flexibility. These workflows enable broadcasters to capture and produce news, sports, and other live events at scale and on the fly (e.g. editing growing files), accelerating the delivery of content and the reach of new audiences. Additionally, the elasticity in operations allows for scalable and efficient resource management, adapting to varying demands. This allows for TCO reduction, avoiding large investments in hardware and infrastructure based on peak usage.

Operational Flexibility & Scalability

Andy Rayner, CTO, Appear: IP-based workflows will drive faster, more collaborative, and geographically dispersed production models, breaking free from the limitations of traditional hardware. They offer greater scalability, lower latency, and cost savings, especially when paired with advanced compression and security technologies. Appear’s hardware-accelerated SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) ensures ultra-low latency and robust, secure content delivery, even in unpredictable network conditions. Increasingly, broadcasters and operators are looking to slash cap-ex and reduce op-ex through spin-up/down pay-as-you-use workflows and functionality, further solidifying the role of IP as the backbone of modern production environments.

Sanjay Duda, CEO, Planetcast Media Services: The adoption of IP-based workflows will accelerate in 2025, driven by cloud-first technologies for content management, playout, distribution, and monetization. IP-based setups offer unparalleled flexibility and scalability, allowing seamless integration across live, linear, and on-demand channels. These workflows foster real-time collaboration, enable dynamic content customization, and reduce latency and operational costs​​.

Michael Demb, VP, product strategy, TAG Video Systems: The transition to IP-based workflows represents a significant leap forward but comes with a complexity that can be daunting. Comprehensive tools that address diverse operations and can handle different requirements are necessary, whether it’s handling a wide variety of media formats and integrations or tackling different methods and objectives. While recent innovations and demand for more high-quality content (HDR, 4K) have overcome common challenges to efficient IP-based workflows.

Richard Rees, CEO, QuickLink: IP-based workflows will continue to shape content production, because it allows for streamlined operations, increased flexibility and remote integration. It also provides cost-efficiency, increased-quality, interoperability and cross-platform capabilities. Broadcasters can additionally streamline to streaming and digital platforms, reducing the need for on-premise production.