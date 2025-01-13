Mediaocean’s 2025 ad outlook: Gen AI, automation at the forefront with CTV on the rise

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Mediaocean’s newly released “2025 H1 Advertising Outlook Report” notes key advertising industry trends, spotlighting generative artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. The report is based on a survey of nearly 700 marketing professionals and reflects the rapid changes in consumer behavior and media technologies.

The report’s findings underscore the growing importance of digital channels such as social media, digital display and video and Connected TV (CTV). According to the survey, 68% of marketers plan to increase spending on social media, 67% on digital display and video and 55% on CTV.

Connected TV (CTV) advertising is emerging as a cornerstone of marketers’ strategies for 2025, reflecting the channel’s sustained growth as consumers continue migrating to streaming platforms with ad-supported options.

Generative AI leads the way

Generative AI is identified as the top consumer trend for 2025, with 63% of marketers recognizing its critical role. This development reflects the growing influence of AI on advertising workflows and strategies.

“This year’s outlook report underscores the profound shifts already underway and intensifying across the advertising industry,” said Aaron Goldman, chief marketing officer at Mediaocean.

Brian Wieser, CEO and principal of Madison and Wall, contributed a foreword emphasizing how technological advancements, particularly in AI, are creating new opportunities for consumer engagement.

Automation investment rises

Automation emerged as the fastest-growing investment area, with a 17% increase in adoption since mid-2024. Advertisers are leveraging automation to streamline workflows across various media formats.

The report also highlights challenges, such as the lack of synchronization between creative and media processes. Nearly 86% of respondents cited a disconnect between these areas, pointing to opportunities for improved collaboration.

Streaming drives CTV spending

The report highlights the continued prioritization of digital channels, with CTV joining social media and digital display/video as the fastest-growing platforms. Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and Travel sectors particularly favor CTV, with industry professionals identifying it as their top choice for ad spending increases.

“CTV remains a vital channel as consumers continue to switch to streaming services with ad-supported options,” the report notes, underscoring its importance in capturing attention in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

Addressing a multi-ID future

While CTV’s growth is promising, advertisers struggle to measure its effectiveness. Poor reach and frequency management across CTV and other digital channels was cited as a major concern of survey respondents.

With privacy regulations and tracking limitations reshaping data practices, nearly half of marketers consider multi-ID measurement a top priority for campaign measurement and attribution in 2025.

“The moment we’re in reminds me of the electric vehicle transformation in the auto industry,” said Deborah Wahl, a member of the Forbes CMO Hall of Fame. “The same goes for AI, and the brands that embrace it now will see outsized returns.”