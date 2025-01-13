Study reveals viewer concerns over AI in entertainment, favor labeling

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Artificial intelligence is impacting the entertainment landscape, introducing tools that create, enhance and distribute content in unprecedented ways. However, viewers remain skeptical about AI’s creative capabilities and its broader societal impact, according to a new study by Hub Entertainment Research.

The report, based on a survey of 2,540 U.S. adults conducted in November 2024, highlights the mixed feelings surrounding generative AI’s role in entertainment.

While most respondents (70%) are familiar with the term “generative AI,” only 18% feel confident explaining its mechanics or applications. Over half of those surveyed (57%) have tried AI tools like ChatGPT, yet many remain uneasy about how the technology is being applied in media production.

Concerns over creativity and society

When it comes to tasks like scriptwriting, dialogue creation and composing music, respondents showed a strong preference for human creativity. Conversely, technical tasks such as CGI effects and subtitles are areas where consumers are more comfortable allowing AI to take the reins.

Despite recognizing AI’s potential to improve entertainment experiences, two-thirds of participants expressed deep concern about the technology’s societal implications. Key worries include the proliferation of deepfakes and the erosion of privacy. Additionally, more than half (57%) fear AI could lead to significant job losses across industries.

Demand for transparency

Transparency emerged as a significant theme in the study. Two-thirds of respondents believe that AI-generated content should be clearly labeled and an additional 26% want easy access to information about whether AI played a role in creating a program. Only 6% said such disclosures were unnecessary.

Amid the apprehension, respondents were enthusiastic about AI’s ability to enhance content discovery.

More than three-quarters expressed interest in AI-driven tools to recommend shows, summarize reviews and analyze viewing habits across platforms to tailor suggestions.

“Consumers don’t understand AI yet, but they know enough to feel concerned about the impact on society and on entertainment in particular,” said Jon Giegengack, a principal at Hub Entertainment Research. He suggested that studios and distributors focus on applications where viewers are more comfortable, such as content recommendations, while being cautious with creative uses of AI.