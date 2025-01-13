Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Following the departure of Hoda Kotb from “Today,” the network renamed the fourth hour of the mornign show’s franchise to “Today with Jenna and Friends” after being known as “Today with Hoda and Jenna.”

Kotb’s departure also required the network to remove her name and image from the show’s open, so a new one was created showcasing Jenna Bush Hager strolling around New York City and Rockefeller Plaza accompanied by a voiceover of Hager serving as announcer.

The open includes a subway sign scene that the day’s guest co-host (the “Friends” part of the new name) name and photo can be dynamically inserted, with Hager saying their name.

The show also introduced an updated logo that maintains the circular look used previously but removes the pink and orange boxed background elements, resulting in a slightly cleaner look.

The show also updated its video wall background with the new logo, though the New York City skyline look remained.

NBC also swapped out the dimensional lettering on the front of the desk to reflect the new name and, at least for the premiere episode, also colored the desk’s internal lighting orange.

The new open and look replaced one that featured a bespoke jingle-style song that was used prior to Kotb leaving.