DirecTV launches MySports package, offering customized sports viewing

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

DirecTV has introduced MySports, a new 40-channel sports package aimed at providing fans with a more flexible and tailored pay-TV experience. Announced on Jan. 14, MySports is being launched in 24 metropolitan areas, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Bill Morrow, CEO of DirecTV, described MySports as the first in a planned series of genre-focused packages designed to give customers greater control over their television subscriptions.

“The introduction of MySports from DirecTV delivers consumers greater choice, flexibility and control to select the type of content they want to watch at the right value,” Morrow said. “This is the first of several genre-based options we plan to launch over the coming months on our path toward a brighter TV future for consumers.”

The MySports package includes a mix of national and local channels, offering 24/7 sports coverage. National channels include ESPN, Fox Sports 1, the NFL Network, and the NHL Network, alongside others like ACC Network and the Big Ten Network. Local channels from ABC, FOX and NBC will also be accessible in select markets, with more to be added in the future.

MySports subscribers will also gain access to ad-supported channels such as ACC Digital Network, Fight Network and Women’s Sports Network. In addition, upcoming updates will expand the package with content from ESPN+ and other networks at no extra cost.

Customers can stream MySports through the DirecTV app, available on mobile devices and platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. Features include game-time notifications, live TV access and unlimited cloud DVR for on-demand viewing.

Currently available in major metropolitan areas, DirecTV plans to expand MySports to additional locations as more local channels are added to the package. The company has positioned MySports as a step toward reshaping how sports fans engage with their favorite teams and leagues through customizable, streaming-friendly options.

The introduction of MySports aligns with a broader trend in the industry as pay-TV providers seek to cater to niche viewing preferences in the competitive streaming landscape. By launching a genre-specific offering, DirecTV is betting that consumers will gravitate toward packages that prioritize value and personalization.

Advertisement