Survey highlights challenges for advertisers on ad-free streaming platforms

The landscape of video content consumption is evolving, but a new survey commissioned by TVB demonstrates that traditional broadcast TV remains a significant player in the age of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services.

The “2024 SVOD Study,” conducted by GfK and surveying 4,000 respondents, provides a detailed look at viewing habits, advertising exposure and the role of linear TV in a streaming-first world.

According to the survey, 86% of respondents subscribe to at least one SVOD service.

The popularity of streaming services is undeniable, with platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video being especially prevalent. Nearly 60% of respondents report subscriptions to these platforms. However, ad exposure on SVOD services is limited.

Ad-free services are dominant: Seven in 10 SVOD subscribers have at least one ad-free service.

Minimal ad exposure: 60% of Netflix subscribers, as well as more than half of Disney+ and Max subscribers, do not encounter advertising.

Skipping and avoidance: On platforms like YouTube, 74% of viewers skip or navigate away from ads whenever possible.

Despite the rise of ad-free streaming, broadcast TV continues to demonstrate its value, reaching 91% of all SVOD viewers, including those who subscribe to ad-free tiers. This penetration level underscores the enduring significance of linear TV, particularly for advertisers seeking comprehensive audience coverage.

Local broadcast TV remains the most trusted news source among respondents, with its associated websites and apps also being the most trusted digital platforms.

Younger adults, along with Hispanic and Black/African American audiences, show higher rates of SVOD subscriptions. These demographic groups are also more likely to maintain ad-free subscriptions, yet they continue to engage significantly with broadcast TV assets.

The findings highlight a mixed media landscape. While streaming platforms capture significant viewer attention, the lack of ad exposure on many of these services presents limitations for advertisers. Broadcast TV’s ability to reach large audiences—including ad-free streamers—reinforces its role as an essential component of advertising strategies.

For marketers targeting diverse demographics or seeking trusted platforms to deliver their messages, broadcast TV remains a cornerstone of effective campaigns. Its ability to complement streaming platforms provides a unique advantage in navigating the evolving media consumption environment.