Alfalite unveils Matix AlfaCOB and AlfaMIP technology with new Neopix and UHD Finepix LED panels at ISE 2025

Alfalite, the only European manufacturer of LED screens, will showcase a comprehensive ecosystem of display solutions at ISE 2025 with two stands in Hall 4. Among the highlights is the public debut of its Matix AlfaCOB & AlfaMIP technology, designed for high-resolution and high-brightness applications, integrated into the new Neopix and UHD Finepix LED panels.

At its main booth (4R300), Alfalite will present Neopix, the brand’s flagship product featuring Matix AlfaCOB & AlfaMIP technology. Available in five pixel pitches — 1.5 mm, 1.9 mm, 2.6 mm, 2.9HB mm, and 3.9HB mm — this premium panel is ideal for Rental and Film VP XR applications.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to discover the UHD Finepix series, another product powered by Matix technology. Specifically designed for critical applications in Control Rooms and Corporate settings, the UHD Finepix panels come in five pixel pitches — 0.6 mm, 0.9 mm, 1.2 mm, 1.5 mm, and 1.8 mm — and are built using Matix AlfaCOB (Alfalite’s Chip-on-Board design) or Matix AlfaMIP (Alfalite’s MicroLED-in-package design) for MicroLED assemblies.

The Matix AlfaCOB & AlfaMIP technology represents a significant leap forward in LED panel quality and durability. Its fully encapsulated LED modules are built with advanced materials that protect against impacts, liquids, and chemicals. As an evolution of Alfalite’s successful ORIM technology, Matix reduces glare and reflections while offering an ultra-wide viewing angle of up to 175°. It also enhances thermal dissipation, color and brightness uniformity, contrast, and deeper blacks, providing optimal and long-lasting performance in a range of conditions.

Additionally, Alfalite will unveil new Modularpix LED panels for demanding fixed installations in Entertainment, Corporate, and Retail environments. These panels are available in four pixel pitches: 1.9 mm, 2.6 mm, 2.9HB mm, and 3.9HB mm.

The company will also showcase its flagship LED panel for rental companies, Alfalite Litepix ORIM. Additionally, Alfalite will feature its collaboration with Brainstorm, integrating cutting-edge 3D technology for virtual sets into its VP XR LED panels, designed for high-demand virtual production environments.

Alfalite’s second stand at ISE 2025 (4Q350) will focus on outdoor and mobile advertising solutions. Partnering with 1Trailer.com, the company will present an advertising trailer equipped with Alfalite Litepix Outdoor screens. This mobile LED display system is designed to maximize the impact of outdoor advertising campaigns, offering a captivating and durable visual experience even in challenging weather conditions.

Connected Classroom

Beyond its stands in Hall 4, Alfalite will also participate in the Connected Classroom, an initiative organized by ISE and located in Hall 2 (stand 2C400). This innovative educational environment is designed to showcase technologies that inspire and transform learning methods. Alfalite, in collaboration with Brainstorm, will contribute a virtual production (VP XR) area adapted for distance learning. The space will demonstrate how Alfalite and Brainstorm solutions create immersive environments that enhance hybrid and remote teaching, addressing the evolving needs of the education sector.

Organized by Logitech, the Connected Classroom spans 120 m² and features four interactive zones: the Social Learning Zone, Teachers’ Zone, Hybrid Learning Zone, and Streamers and Creators’ Zone. Over 30 products from various brands will be integrated into this space, including Alfalite’s LED solutions. As one of five technology partners, Alfalite stands out as a key provider of immersive environments, thanks to the precision and versatility of its LED panels.

Register for ISE 2025 using Alfalite’s code J9M41R7B to gain free access to the exhibition.