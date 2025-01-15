EMG / Gravity Media Italy takes the track to eleven days of the FISU Winter Games XXXII

There are just three days to go until the opening ceremony in Turin, which will kick off the XXXII edition of the FISU World University Winter Games scheduled to take place in Piedmont, Italy, from 13 to 23 January 2025.

The World University Winter Games, an event historically under the aegis of the FISU (International University Sports Federation), will be held in Piedmont, involving not only Piedmont’s capital city but also five other municipalities (Bardonecchia, Pinerolo, Pragelato, Sestriere and Torre Pellice). Over 2,000 student-athletes from 57 nations will compete in 9 different winter disciplines during the 11 days of competitions.

The international event

More specifically, Turin’s Palavela will host the short track and figure skating competitions, while the women’s ice hockey tournament and the men’s semi-finals and finals will be held on rink 1 of the PalaTazzoli (also in the Piedmont capital), in addition to the men’s and women’s curling tournaments on rink 2. The men’s hockey preliminaries will be held in the arenas of Torre Pellice (municipality of the metropolitan city of Turin) and Pinerolo, while the municipality of Bardonecchia will host alpine skiing, freestyle skiing and snowboarding. Pragelato will host biathlon, cross-country skiing and ski-orienteering competitions, while the spectacular discipline of ski mountaineering will be staged on the slopes of Sestriere.

Then, for the first time in the history of the Universiade (starting with this XXXII edition), able-bodied student-athletes and para student-athletes will compete on the same slopes in the disciplines of alpine and cross-country skiing (Standing, Sitting and Visually Impaired categories).

A strategic collaboration. EMG Italy, part of the EMG / Gravity Media, which broadcasting and media production services at national and international level, confirms its support to FISU. In this new edition of the Winter Games, it aims at guaranteeing a high level of production and quality of the final product, to attract the largest number of winter sports enthusiasts (replicating what was already a positive success at the last event held in Italy, the 2019 Naples Summer Games).

Also, for Torino 2025, EMG / Gravity Media Italy will act as the service provider selected for the supply of the broadcast media, all the directors and assistants for the sports coverage of all disciplines, as well as the specialised personnel and logistics (for the entire coverage of the event). The EMG / Gravity Media team will also provide live graphics services, time keeping (in cooperation with its partner Microplus) and the production of the event’s official opening title sequence.

Part of the strategic success for this TV production, is the distribution of the international “feed,” intended for rights holders, based at the TOC held in EMG / Gravity Media’s Italy’s Broadcast Center in Cologno Monzese (Milan). Finally, the Lingotto in Turin will host the MOC (Media Operation Centre) facilities.

Production commitment

EMG / Gravity Media Italy, in conjunction with this international multi-sport event, will field 150 professionals in different crews covering all indoor and outdoor venues. Six unit managers and a project manager are expected to coordinate all the activities necessary for the various live television productions of the Winter Games.

Advertisement

In total, the production schedule will include over 125 hours of live coverage, guaranteeing rich coverage across all the event phases. Allowing audiences to fully immerse themselves into the action, the use of drones is planned for events, including the Biathlon races and the Closing Ceremony.

EMG / Gravity Media will also provide FISU with strategic advisory services, given its many years of experience in winter sports production and distribution.

Claudio Cavallotti, managing director of EMG / Gravity Media Italy says: “Working closely with FISU, we have been engaged for several months in organizing the TV production of the Winter Games. After the positive experience gained during the summer edition of Naples 2019, an even more impressive technological effort is planned for Torino 2025. In addition to this, as with all sporting events, we want to guarantee a high level of production and high-quality final product, with the support of a team of highly experienced professionals. We the aim to confirm EMG / Gravity Media Italy as a reliable partner for FISU, with the help of the most advanced technologies currently in the market.”