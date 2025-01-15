New England Sports Network (NESN) and Bitcentral join forces to deliver a richer viewer experience

New England Sports Network (NESN) has partnered with Bitcentral, a leading provider of professional media workflow solutions. This strategic collaboration introduces state-of-the-art media management and production tools to NESN’s operations, aimed at delivering a richer viewing experience for sports fans in the New England region.

The need for efficient, high-volume media workflows is critical for sports broadcasting. The proliferation of platforms has changed how sports fans interact with the leagues and teams they follow. NESN turned to Bitcentral for its proven ability to take content creation to the next level. This will see NESN leverage Bitcentral’s Core News suite, a comprehensive set of tools designed to enhance content management efficiency, reduce content generation complexity, and maximize the value of the NESN product to fans on multiple platforms.

“The sports media landscape is evolving rapidly, and our audience demands seamless, high-quality content delivered to linear, digital, and social platforms,” said Kenny Elcock, VP of technology. “Our partnership with Bitcentral ensures that we not only keep pace with the evolving industry but continue to stand as leaders and drive innovation. Bitcentral’s Core News suite offers the scalability and cutting-edge technology we need to stay ahead in this competitive environment and deliver exceptional content to our audience.”

Sam Peterson, chief operating officer at Bitcentral, highlighted the partnership’s broader implications: “Teaming up with NESN allows us to demonstrate the full potential of our Core News Suite in the high-stakes world of sports broadcasting. By integrating our technology with NESN’s operations, we’re not just enhancing their media capabilities—we’re redefining what’s possible in the industry.”

The partnership includes the integration of two new NESN partners, Adobe Creative Cloud, specifically Adobe Premiere, and Dixon Sports Computing. Adobe Premiere provides the best in class editing platform for NESN’s creation of engaging content.

Dixon Sports Computing’s metadata logging capabilities are vital to sports content creation, allowing NESN the ability to instantly search for the best content to deliver to fans.

This collaboration promises an enriched viewing experience for sports fans, with more dynamic and engaging content delivered faster and more efficiently than ever before. For the industry, it signals a shift toward more integrated and advanced media workflows that could set a new standard for sports viewing engagement.

Bitcentral’s commitment to advancing the capabilities of its media solutions reflects its mission to drive the future of sports and new media production. By continually incorporating cutting-edge technologies and innovative workflows, Bitcentral ensures that partners like NESN are well-equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving media landscape.

