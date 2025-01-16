Moments Lab and LucidLink join forces to streamline video production with AI indexing, instant file access, and collaboration

Leading AI and video search company Moments Lab, and LucidLink, an innovator in data access and real-time collaboration, announced an integration of their cloud technologies, which enables joint customers to instantly access all live and archived media and send selected clips directly to their LucidLink filespace for immediate editing. From there, media can be immediately edited in tools like Adobe Premiere without needing to sync, download, or relink media files.

The partnership integrates Moments Lab’s innovative Media Hub, Live Asset Manager, and MXT-1.5 multimodal AI with LucidLink’s storage collaboration platform. Together, they offer video professionals an intuitive, seamless, and lightning-fast workflow.

“Moments Lab and LucidLink’s solutions take content production teams from point A to point B in their live video workflows without the need to download and re-upload files to begin building, editing, and distributing content,” said Frederic Petitpont, CTO and co-founder of Moments Lab. “LucidLink’s technology is instant, secure, and truly empowers creative teams to work collaboratively in ways they couldn’t before.”

“LucidLink simplifies content collaboration and enables real-time access to even the largest files. Partnering with Moments Lab, with its groundbreaking AI indexing and content discovery technology, significantly accelerates the process of finding the key moments needed to build great content. This enables creatives to focus on what they do best — crafting captivating stories,” said Peter Thompson, CEO of LucidLink.

Brut leverages integration for Cannes success

Global media brand Brut, known for its short-form video content, beta-tested the Moments Lab and LucidLink integration during the 77th Cannes Film Festival. As the festival’s official media partner for the third year in a row, Brut captured live streams from red carpets, ceremonies, and interviews, with teams working on-site in the south of France, and from their offices in Paris, New York, and New Delhi. Moments Lab’s platform made the festival streams instantly accessible, enabling journalists to quickly select the best moments and send them to their LucidLink filespace for fast editing and publishing.

This efficient workflow helped Brut achieve record-breaking results for the iconic celebration of cinema. Ghislain Marais, head of social media at Brut shared key numbers:

Over 600 million views across the Brut France, Brut America, and Brut India social platforms, making it Brut’s most successful Cannes coverage to date.

A +90% year-on-year increase in views across all social platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, the speed at which the Brut team published being key to capturing new audiences.

Advertisement

Shared mission: Removing barriers to storytelling

Moments Lab and LucidLink share a mission to help organizations save time, enabling them to focus on creativity and producing video content at scale. This integration empowers professionals in media, sports, and entertainment to work faster, more efficiently, and instantly collaborate from anywhere.