NewsNation announces new schedule after ‘Dan Abrams Live’ ends

NewsNation has announced a revamped evening and primetime lineup.

The new schedule, which takes effect Feb. 10, 2025, includes moving “On Balance with Leland Vittert” to 9 p.m. eastern. “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” will shift to 7 p.m.

The change will help fill the gap left by “Dan Abrams Live,” which airs at 9 p.m., ending.

The network did not announce what would air at 5 p.m. eastern, which is currently occupied by Vargas. The network currently airs “NewsNation Now,” a rolling news show, until 5 p.m., so it could either launch a new show in that spot or continue with general news coverage.

Under the new schedule, “On Balance” will go up against “Hannity” on Fox, “The Rachel Maddow Show” or “Alex Wagner Now” on MSNBC and “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip” on CNN.

The new “Vargas” timeslot will pit it against “The Five” on Fox, MSNBC’s second hour of “Deadline: White House” and “The Situation Room” on CNN.

In addition to the schedule update, NewsNation also announced it has reached a new “multi-year” agreement with Vargas.

