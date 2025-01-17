Sinclair unveils AMP, sales and content divisions to drive growth

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced the introduction of AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions and AMP Media, marking significant shifts in its approach to advertising and original content.

These divisions aim to enhance Sinclair’s offerings as the company transitions from traditional broadcasting to a comprehensive multi-platform media organization.

The existing sales division will transition into AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions starting next month.

The revamped team will offer integrated marketing and advertising solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of clients across the United States.

According to Ryan Moore, Sinclair’s senior vice president and chief revenue officer, the move is not merely a rebrand but a strategic overhaul intended to provide teams with advanced tools and training.

“This transformation…is designed to empower Sinclair’s sales teams with tools, opportunities, and support to thrive in a changing industry,” Moore said.

The launch of AMP Media consolidates Sinclair’s efforts to deliver original, non-news content.

The new brand will encompass podcasts such as “The Triple Option” and “Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard” while expanding into social media and other platforms. The initiative reflects Sinclair’s goal of blending creativity with cutting-edge technology to connect with diverse audiences.

Sinclair plans to introduce a client-facing website and launch a broad media campaign to promote the AMP initiatives.

The campaign will leverage multiple platforms, including digital, social and OTT/CTV, to connect with audiences and partners.