Trump inauguration ratings down

Here’s a number 47 won’t be happy about — TV ratings of the coverage of his inauguration were down, including both over himself and former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, though he did win in one key metric.

Early data estimates that viewership averages around 26.05 million viewers between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. eastern, according to Nielsen.

The initial ratings data comes from the big three broadcast networks plus the three major cable news and commentary outlets, so ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox’s cable channel and MSNBC.

In 2021, 39.87 million people watched coverage over the same six networks, which Trump’s first 2017 inauguration was 38.35 million. This data was between 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., however. It’s not immediately clear how much of a different that might make, but it’s still a pretty significant dip either way.

When broadening the rating pool to 15 major networks, Trump’s viewership peaked at 34.4 million and averaged 24.59 million between 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. By comparison, using the same metrics, Trump’s first time around averages 30.64 on 12 networks (not all networks counted in 2025 exited or qualified for ratings in 2021). Biden’s 2021 induction saw 33.76 million across 17 networks.

Historically, most presidents lost viewership for their second inauguration ceremonies, though Richard Nixon was a notable exception. Trump is serving non-consecutive terms and there has been significant interest in his return by his supporters, so it might not be fully accurate to compare the two ceremonies as exactly the same. Trump’s swearing in and parade were also all moved indoors due to weather, though it’s hard to tell if the change in venue may have had any affect on ratings.

Obama’s first inauguration hit a high of 38 million in 2009, making it the highest-rated ceremony since 1981. By the time his second term came around, the number dipped below Trump’s to 20.5 million in 2013.

Fox’s conservative cable network not surprisingly won the total viewers race by a long shot — an average of 10.3 million watched between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a peak of 10.59 million.

That puts it in second place for the network’s most-watched inauguration coverage, with only Trump’s first one beating it.

Among the other networks, ABC averaged 4.7 million, NBC had 4.4 million and CBS came in at 4.1 million. CNN beat MSNBC with 1.7 million, while the latter, which is typically considered a more progressive network, came in at only 848,000.