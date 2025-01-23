Yospace to look toward international growth with appointment of Stuart Barnes

Yospace, a leader in dynamic ad insertion (DAI), appointed Stuart Barnes as VP International Business Development. Alongside Ed New, VP Commercial, Stuart’s appointment will bolster the business’ ability to accelerate adoption of DAI across Europe, North America and APAC.

Tim Sewell, CEO at Yospace, said: “Stuart has a proven track record in building great customer relationships and delivering success for some of the best known media companies in the world. He re-joins Yospace at a time when the role of advertising to media companies has never been more important. I’m delighted to welcome him back for the next phase of Yospace’s growth.”

Stuart brings over 20 years’ experience in digital video, including five years previously with Yospace. He led sales efforts for Brightcove in London, before leading sales for the company’s media category in the USA. He moved to Vimeo as VP Americas, where he helped evolve its enterprise sales division. Stuart and his teams helped position both Brightcove and Vimeo for IPO in 2012 and 2021 respectively.

Stuart also re-launched and chaired the New York Video Meetup in 2023, a community of several thousand video professionals.

“Having worked with Stuart for a number of years, I know full well the added value he will bring to Yospace. His decision to re-join the company is a further validation of the market leading position the wider Yospace team has achieved,” said Edward New, VP Commercial at Yospace. “I cannot wait to work alongside him again and turbo-charge our sales capabilities.”

“Yospace’s impressive roster of global customers, including DirecTV, Fox, ITV, RTL, TV4, Nine Entertainment, Seven West Media and many more, is a testament to its value to media organizations worldwide,” said Stuart Barnes, VP International Business Development at Yospace. “Reliable and scalable dynamic ad insertion is absolutely pivotal to their success, so it’s a perfect time to be coming on board. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to once again work with Tim, Ed, and the rest of the team at such an exciting time.”