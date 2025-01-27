EVS introduces new gen-AI replay effects with XtraMotion 3.0

EVS announced the release of XtraMotion 3.0, expanding its signature super slow-motion capabilities with two exciting new replay effects: Deblur and Cinematic.

Since its debut in 2021, XtraMotion has earned global recognition for its ability to create super slow-motion content from any camera, driven by advanced generative AI. It has received several industry awards and is trusted by major networks and productions worldwide, spanning a diverse range of sports, including motorsports, basketball, rugby, and American football.

With this latest release, EVS takes its renowned slow-motion technology to another level. The new Deblur effect eliminates motion blur from fast-moving cameras for crystal-clear visuals, while the Cinematic effect simulates a shallow depth of field for a film-like aesthetic. Offered under a single license, these effects give sports broadcasters more creative possibilities to enhance the visual impact of key moments during live action.

This latest release also sets a new standard in speed, reducing the processing time to less than three seconds for applying the super slow-motion effect, even when paired with the deblur feature. This is a major breakthrough that enables production teams to seamlessly integrate their enhanced replays into live broadcasts without disrupting the flow of the action.

Seamlessly integrated into EVS’s LiveCeption replay and highlights solution, the operational workflow for XtraMotion 3.0 remains intuitive and efficient. Operators can trigger the application of the chosen effect directly from the LSM-VIA remote controller, with a single click on a shortcut button. This streamlined process lets teams stay focused on delivering their stories without adding complexity to live event operations.

By using generative AI to convert standard footage into super slow-motion, deblurred, or cinematic-style clips, XtraMotion reduces the reliance on specialized cameras traditionally required to achieve such effects. This not only cuts production costs but also encourages creative experimentation, enabling crews to explore unique camera angles and innovative storytelling techniques.

“With its full suite of creative effects, XtraMotion 3.0 truly showcases how generative AI can be used in live production to engage audiences in a more immersive way,” said Jan Mokallai, VP Live Production Solutions at EVS. “We’re excited to offer a tool that delivers exceptional speed and quality while remaining cost-effective, enabling sports broadcasters of all sizes to create high-impact, professional-grade content that engages viewers on another level.”

