Tascam announces the DR-05XP and DR-07XP portable handheld recorders

Tascam announced the new DR-05XP and DR-07XP 2-Channel Portable Handheld Recorders. These new recorders are a solution for capturing pro-quality recordings for music, audio-for-video, meetings, dictation, and more. Featuring 32-bit float recording capability and compact form factors for easy, one-hand operation among their many features, these two new recorders deliver world-class audio performance with easy recording and minimal setup time.

As 2-channel portable handheld audio recorders with micro SDXC card storage, both recorders make it easy to capture high quality recordings on a moment’s notice. With support for up to 512GB memory cards, these recorders provide ample recording capacity for on-the-go use. Equally noteworthy, the 32-bit float recording mode with up to 32-bit / 96kHz sample rate ensures low-noise, distortion-free recordings for superior sound. With 32-bit float recording, users never have to worry about losing audio takes that were recorded too loudly or quietly.

The DR-05XP and DR-07XP both have built-in microphones. The DR-05XP features omnidirectional, fixed position condenser microphones capable of recording audio from any direction with audio levels up to 125dB SPL. The DR-07XP is outfitted with unidirectional stereo condenser microphones that are adjustable from A/B to X/Y configurations—making it easy to capture full-bodied, stereo imaging with levels up to 125dB SPL.

Both the DR-05XP and the DR-07XP recorders can function as a 2-in/2-out USB-C audio interface—making it easy to connect these units with one’s computer / DAW on both PC and Mac format computers and iOS devices. Equally noteworthy, both recorders can be connected to a computer via USB-C for use as a USB microphone.

The DR-05XP and DR-07XP recorders also incorporate a stereo minijack. As a result, in addition to the built-in microphones, users can use the stereo mini jack to add microphones with plug-in power or external line inputs to capture line level audio from any source in mono or stereo.

Among the numerous additional features offered by the DR-05XP and DR-07XP recorders, users will appreciate the units’ built-in chromatic tuner—making these recorders the ideal portable recorder and song scratchpad for musicians. Further, the included reverb effect offered by the recorders is ideal for adding both vocal and instrumental resonance for a more polished sound. With their compact form factor, both the DR-05XP and DR-07XP can easily be taken anywhere, making them exceptional choices for field recording. To further help fine-tune one’s recordings, three different low-cut filter options are available for reducing unwanted noise. For use with video, both units have Auto Tone output functionality to make post-production sync a simple task. Further, the DR-07XP can easily attach to a tripod mount.

Sean Daily, Tascam Product Specialist, commented on the new Tascam DR-05XP and DR-07XP Portable Handheld Recorders, “The new DR-05XP and DR-07XP recorders build upon the strengths offered by their first-generation siblings while taking both sound quality and features to an entirely new level. With 32-bit float recording capability, these recorders capture sound with greater precision than ever before. Combine this with their ability to provide 17.5 hours of battery life using standard alkaline batteries and you have an incredibly versatile, easy-to-use recorder that is ideal for a wide range of applications. I’m confident recording enthusiasts will find much to like with these new units.”

