ThinkAnalytics Think360 AI platform to power Dish Network and Sling TV to boost user engagement

ThinkAnalytics announced that Dish Network, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar, has selected the Think360 content discovery platform, along with ThinkContentExplorer, to optimize its editorial operations, accelerate time to market and boost viewer engagement.

By leveraging Think360’s advanced AI, intelligent search and a robust dataset enriched with ThinkAnalytics 40,000 metadata video tags, Dish will be able to use the Think360 platform to automate the tagging of its content, making it more searchable, more easily curated and provide better, more personalized content recommendations for subscribers – including voice search to increase viewer engagement. ThinkAnalytics’ proprietary AI will be integrated into search, voice search discovery and personalized recommendations across millions of viewers on Dish, Sling TV and Dish Anywhere services – both satellite and OTT platforms.

With its ability to quickly identify viewing trends and relevant content, ThinkAnalytics empowers Dish to more efficiently and continually refresh its offerings. Operational teams at Dish will utilize the ThinkInsight dashboard to better analyze the business and improve the customer experience.

Seth Van Sickel, SVP of Product and Operations at Dish, said, “In today’s competitive marketplace, having the most advanced tools to deliver a great user experience is crucial. ThinkAnalytics’ solutions will not only enhance our operations but also provide us with actionable insights through the ThinkContentExplorer, driving better decision-making.”

Greg Riker, SVP at ThinkAnalytics, commented, “We are excited to partner with Dish to enhance the overall viewing experience, making content engagement easier, more rewarding and boosting brand loyalty. Our solutions empower content editors and curators to maximize the value of their content investments, quickly and efficiently.”