Multi-platform content delivery drives technology stack evolution

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Broadcasters face mounting pressure to overhaul their technology infrastructure as content delivery requirements expand across multiple platforms, according to industry executives surveyed by NewscastStudio.

The shift toward multi-platform distribution has exposed limitations in existing broadcast technology stacks, pushing organizations to seek more integrated solutions that can handle diverse format and delivery requirements while maintaining operational efficiency.

The challenge extends beyond simple format conversion.

“Content must be delivered to multiple destinations, in various formats, while keeping up with frequently changing delivery specifications; meanwhile, budgets remain flat or are even shrinking in some cases,” said Jon Finegold, CMO at Signiant.

“This reality is driving broadcasters to rethink their technology stacks — seeking modern, adaptable solutions that simplify workflows and maximize efficiency,” said Finegold.

Technology evolution and integration

Media companies have responded to consumer demand for multi-platform content by implementing various technology tools, each addressing specific parts of the media supply chain. However, this approach has created new complexities that require resolution.

“We have seen media companies respond to their consumer’s demand for content across multiple platforms by organically implementing disparate technology tools, each addressing a small part of the media supply chain puzzle,” said Bea Alonso, strategic marketing lead, Projective. “However, as these companies strive to implement operational efficiencies, it’s clear that a more cohesive approach is needed.”

The industry’s technology requirements now extend beyond traditional broadcast infrastructure. Organizations must support various hardware deployments while bridging cloud and on-premises systems.

Advertisement

“There are far more variables, such as cloud vs. on-prem, or dealing with different hardware deployments; it is a painful and expensive journey — but there’s no choice, vendors must develop solutions acceptable to broadcasters who must invest in multiplatform solutions,” said Kevin Joyce, zero friction officer at TAG Video Systems.

The path forward for media companies

The transition toward more integrated production environments has become a necessity rather than an option. Media companies are seeking solutions that can seamlessly deliver content across all consumption platforms while maintaining flexibility for future needs.

Custom-built systems are giving way to more standardized approaches.

“This reality is driving broadcasters to rethink their technology stacks — seeking modern, adaptable solutions that simplify workflows and maximize efficiency. Off-the-shelf, multi-tenant SaaS products are playing a critical role in meeting these demands, signaling the end of single-tenant, custom-built systems,” Finegold said.

Infrastructure decisions increasingly focus on balancing operational requirements with cost optimization.

“The main area of innovation in content delivery infrastructure is enabling broadcasters to leverage the infrastructure that best meets their operational requirements while optimizing costs,” said Neil Maycock, CCO at Pebble. “Providing a common playout solution that seamlessly operates across hybrid infrastructures is becoming increasingly important, offering broadcasters the flexibility to adapt while ensuring operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”

This evolution extends to content creation workflows, where tools must support rapid adaptation across formats.

“Flexible workflows and tools are critical to seamlessly adapting to these demands,” said Bob Caniglia, director of sales operations, North America at Blackmagic Design. “Tools like live production switchers incorporate high-quality live streaming, while our camera workflows ensure readiness for next-gen collaboration.”

The industry continues to grapple with implementing cohesive solutions that can handle the complexity of modern multi-platform delivery while maintaining efficiency.

“There are far more variables, such as cloud vs. on-prem, or dealing with different hardware deployments; it is a painful and expensive journey — but there’s no choice, vendors must develop solutions acceptable to broadcasters who must invest in multiplatform solutions. There will be multiple ways to do something, but at some point, they are going to have to come together, speak to each other, and provide a seamless solution,” said Joyce.