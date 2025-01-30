Super Bowl LIX: Fox Sports delivers 67 hours of coverage from New Orleans

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Sports and Fox Deportes will “geaux” marching into New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, delivering 67 hours of comprehensive programming across Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes.

From the historic streets of the French Quarter to the famed Superdome, fans can expect a weeklong celebration that culminates in a highly anticipated Super Bowl matchup.

Below is a rundown of the network-by-network coverage leading up to and following Super Bowl Sunday, all times Eastern.

Fox

Super Bowl Sunday on Fox (Feb. 9)

“Road to the Super Bowl” (11 a.m.)

The award-winning NFL Films series kicks off Super Bowl Sunday on Fox with classic slow-motion footage and insights from players and coaches wired for sound. “The Madden Cruiser: A Bayou Adventure With Bill Belichick” (Noon)

Eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick embarks on a road trip aboard the legendary Madden Cruiser, joined by special guests Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Curt Menefee, Ed Reed, Ty Law, Archie Manning, Tyrann Mathieu and Rocsi Diaz. “Fox Super Bowl LIX Pregame” (1 p.m.)

Coming live from multiple New Orleans locations, including the Fox Sports set on Bourbon Street, Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Rob Gronkowski host five-and-a-half hours of pregame coverage. Jay Glazer provides breaking news and exclusive updates from around the league, while Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson, Julian Edelman, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Kristina Pink and Cooper Manning deliver interviews, analysis and special segments. Super Bowl LIX (6:30 p.m.)

Fox’s lead NFL announce team of Kevin Burkhardt and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady call the action, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sideline. Mike Pereira adds expert rules analysis. The game is available on Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and across NFL digital properties. “Fox Super Bowl LIX Postgame Show” (10 p.m.)

Immediately following the final whistle, Menefee, Bradshaw, Long, Strahan, Johnson and Gronkowski break down the day’s biggest moments and interview players from the winning team. Coverage also includes the Lombardi Trophy presentation.

Super Bowl Eve on Fox (Feb. 8)

“Global Rise of Flag Football” (7 p.m.)

An in-depth look at the burgeoning popularity of flag football around the globe, featuring youth participants, elite flag athletes and NFL players united by a dream of seeing the sport in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028. “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration” (8 p.m.)

The only NFL-sanctioned inspirational concert airs live from New Orleans’ Mahalia Jackson Theater. Hosted by Bill Bellamy and Rocsi Diaz, this year’s event showcases performances spanning R&B, gospel and country. During the program, Michael Strahan is honored with the Lifetime of Inspiration Award for his achievements both on and off the field.

Additional Fox Programming

“NFL Honors” (Thursday, Feb. 6, 9 p.m.)

Broadcasting live on Fox and NFL Network from the Saenger Theater, this annual event pays tribute to the NFL’s top players and moments from the 2024 season, including the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and the announcement of the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

FS1

Super Bowl Week Highlights

“NFL Super Bowl Opening Night” (Monday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m.)

The first public appearance for players and coaches from both Super Bowl squads. Charissa Thompson hosts alongside Julian Edelman and Mark Sanchez, with Peter Schrager and Cooper Manning on location. “NFL Films Presents” (Thursday, Feb. 6, 12:30 a.m.)

The long-running NFL Films magazine show reveals behind-the-scenes stories and preparations from the two Super Bowl teams. “Bear Bets: Super Bowl LIX Edition” (Friday, Feb. 7, 11 p.m.)

Chris “The Bear” Fallica and Geoff Schwartz delve into the world of NFL and Super Bowl betting.

FS1 Daily Studio Shows — Live From New Orleans

On Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday, Feb. 7, FS1 brings its roster of daily studio shows to Bourbon Street:

“First Things First”

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes air live Thursday (3 p.m., FS1) and Friday (noon, Fox; 3 p.m., FS1). “The Facility”

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel host live Thursday (10 a.m., FS1) and Friday (10 a.m., FS1; 1 p.m., Fox). “The Herd With Colin Cowherd”

Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre go live Thursday (noon, FS1) and Friday (noon, FS1; 4 p.m., Fox). “Breakfast Ball”

Craig Carton, Mark Schlereth and Danny Parkins broadcast Thursday (8 a.m., FS1) and Friday (8 a.m., FS1; 3 p.m., Fox). “Speak”

Joy Taylor, Keyshawn Johnson, Paul Pierce and Michael Irvin deliver analysis Thursday (5 p.m., FS1) and Friday (2 p.m., Fox; 5 p.m., FS1).

Fox Deportes

Fox Deportes presents its fifth Super Bowl telecast in Spanish, having set the highest-rated marks in Spanish-language Super Bowl history. Coverage on Sunday, Feb. 9, includes:

“Camino Al Super Bowl” (Noon)

The NFL Films series featuring classic slow-motion footage and mic’d-up players kicks off Super Bowl Sunday on Fox Deportes. “El Entretiempo” (1 p.m.)

Claudia Garcia Muñoz hosts the weekend sports roundtable show, spotlighting the day’s top Super Bowl storylines. “Total Sports 360 Especial” (3 p.m.)

A one-hour edition of Fox Deportes’ daily news show with the latest updates from inside and outside the stadium. “Fox Deportes Super Bowl LIX Pregame Show” (4 p.m.)

Rodolfo Landeros, Jaime Motta and Jessi Losada go live from the Superdome, featuring exclusive interviews and reports until kickoff. Super Bowl LIX (6:30 p.m.)

Adrian Garcia-Márquez calls play-by-play with Motta and Losada providing analysis. Landeros reports from the sideline. “Fox Deportes Super Bowl LIX Postgame Show” (10 p.m.)

The team returns to wrap up the night with game highlights, interviews and the Lombardi Trophy presentation.

Fox Sports Digital

Fox Sports’ digital platforms will be anchored by a team of experts and reporters in New Orleans. The coverage includes:

Podcasts from Bourbon Street “Bear Bets: A Fox Sports Gambling Show” with Chris Fallica and Geoff Schwartz “NFL on Fox Podcast” hosted by Dave Helman “All Facts No Brakes” featuring Keyshawn Johnson

Written Coverage

Fox Sports writers Greg Auman and Henry McKenna provide daily updates and features on the Fox Sports app and FOXSports.com.

Tubi

For the first time, Fox Sports will roll out a Tubi takeover for the Big Game, allowing viewers to:

Stream Super Bowl LIX on Tubi in 4K (on compatible devices).

on Tubi in 4K (on compatible devices). Watch “Fox Super Bowl LIX Pregame” live.

live. Enjoy “The Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX” (3:30 p.m.) , hosted by Olivia Culpo, highlighting celebrities, fashion and culture around the big event.

, hosted by Olivia Culpo, highlighting celebrities, fashion and culture around the big event. Catch up on historic Super Bowls, iconic halftime shows, NFL Honors and more on Tubi’s NFL Channel, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Super Bowl LIX is available to watch on Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and across NFL digital properties with unauthenticated access across devices.

With the game returning to New Orleans — the site of the network’s first Super Bowl broadcast — Fox Sports aims to capture every moment of the excitement and celebration surrounding the biggest weekend in sports.