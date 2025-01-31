Chuck Todd announces he’s leaving NBC News

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Former “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd is exiting NBC News.

“We’re grateful for Chuck’s many contributions to our political coverage during his nearly two-decade career at NBC News and for his deep commitment to ‘Meet the Press’ and its enduring legacy,” read a statement from NBC News before wishing him luck.

Todd’s contract reportedly has an end date sometime after the 2024 election, though the exact timing is not clear.

Todd had reportedly been in talks with other media outlets and companies about coming on board. In Friday’s memo, Todd noted that he is retaining the rights to the “Chuck Toddcast” podcast he hosts for NBC and that a new “home” for the series would be announced soon.

Todd’s exit is not a surprise. After departing the moderator’s chair on “Meet the Press” in 2023, his future at NBC has been a bit cloudy. He remained the network’s chief political analyst and still appeared on-air, but his profile within the network was significantly reduced.

The fact Todd is taking the “Toddcast” with him could indicate that he’s headed to a digital outlet, either one he creates on his own or coming on board with an existing one. More specifically, it’s also possible he might be headed to a major podcast distributor or platform, though no detailed were confirmed.

If he does end up on digital, it would echo a series of similar moves made by high-profile network TV talent in recent years. Broadcast television newsrooms are facing increased pressure to cut costs, which has likely resulted in at least some anchors or reporters leaving over pay-related issues.

Todd joined NBC News in 2007, having been hired by the late Tim Russert. He served a variety of roles, including handling the White House beat, before succeeding David Gregory on “Meet the Press.”

During his tenure at “MTP,” Todd also helped launch “MTP Daily” on MSNBC, which has since moved to streamer NBC News Now. He also leveraged the “Meet the Press” brand to launch his podcast and a film festival.

He recently stirred things up when he criticized, on air, NBC News’ decision to hire former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel as a contributor, citing ethical concerns. McDaniel subsequently had her hire reversed after Todd and other staffers with NBCU continued to speak out against the hire.