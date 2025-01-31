‘WNN,’ ‘GMA First Look’ move to Disney’s new Hudson Square facility

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC News’ “World News Now” and “Good Morning America First Look” debuted from new digs inside Disney’s new Hudson Square building in New York. The programs follow “The View” and “The Tamron Hall Show,” which moved to the facility in 2024.

The overnight and early morning news programs are both originating from Studio 4I inside the new broadcast facility, which will eventually house most New York operations of ABC News, WABC and ESPN.

The studio features, at least in this arrangement, a large curved video wall with a curved glass-topped anchor desk fronted with an LED. On either side of the desk are additional LED panels, one frameless curved video wall and the other a flat array with a silver frame. These serve as backgrounds for both on-set contributors and standups.

The space also features an LED floor.

For “WNN,” the main video wall sported a stylized cityscape with a deep blue tint running from floor to ceiling, with the panels on either side used for branding or topical graphics. The floor features renditions of the circular hashmark elements found in the show’s graphics.

When “First Look” took over, the floor became a simulated wood surface, with the main video wall switching to the brighter blues used by “Good Morning America” proper with simulated banding above and below. The letters “GMA” tower over the anchors in a sort of simulated frosted effect with subtle yellow outlines overlayed on top of a cityscape view.

The two side units featured a collage using the outlines of the letters “G,” “M” and “A,” a design that is frequently used by the show at its Times Square studio.

Project Credits

Production and Set Design: Seth Easter

Associate Designer: Michael Moore

Screen Graphics: Brandon Bell and Amanda Kmett’Pendry

Scenic Fabrication: Allsorts INC

LED Integration: Fuse Technical Group

Lighting Design: Dennis size of The Lighting Design Group