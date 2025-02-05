Streamers to surpass broadcasters in content spending for first time in 2025

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Streaming platforms are projected to outspend commercial broadcasters in content investment for the first time in 2025, according to new forecasts from Ampere Analysis.

The report predicts global content spend will rise just 0.4% year-over-year to reach $248 billion, marking a slowdown from the 2% growth in 2024.

The shift is attributed to multiple factors, including a weaker advertising market that is constraining traditional broadcasters’ budgets. Meanwhile, ad-supported and subscription-based streaming services are expected to invest $95 billion in content this year, accounting for 39% of total global spending.

Streaming platforms saw strong subscriber growth in 2024, partly due to password-sharing restrictions and major sporting events. While investing heavily in content, platforms are expected to pace their spending below revenue growth to maintain profitability.

U.S. commercial broadcasters are scaling back after an investment-heavy 2024, which saw increased spending due to the presidential election, the Summer Olympics and the resolution of the Hollywood strikes.

Outside these one-time events, broadcasters face long-term declines in linear television advertising revenue, a trend that has persisted over the past five years. However, commercial broadcasters outside the United States are projected to maintain their spending levels in 2025.

Ampere Analysis research manager Peter Ingram said 2024’s spending trends aligned with expectations, balancing short-term boosts from major events with broader economic pressures.

“In 2025, expenditure by VoD services will increase by 6%, making these companies the leading contributors to the content landscape, surpassing commercial broadcasters for the first time,” Ingram said. “The continued growth of VoD spend, combined with the more cautious outlook of linear broadcasters, highlights the shifting role of traditional television as viewer demand turns to digital platforms and streaming.”