A.C. Lighting partners with Moss LED, bringing them to the USA

A.C. Lighting, a distributor of lighting and rigging technologies, announced its partnership with Moss LED. From its Toronto offices, A.C. Lighting will manage Moss LED’s sales, distribution, and service across the USA.

Moss LED manufactures flexible LED lighting, dimmers, power supplies, and cabling systems in Canada. Founded in 2009, Moss LED addresses the demand for innovative LED products in cinema, television, and the live entertainment industries.

“In response to our clients’ evolving needs, we’ve joined forces with Moss LED to broaden our product range, empowering our clients to achieve even more,” states Fred Mikeska, Executive VP of Sales. “The Moss LED collection, featuring innovative flexible LED lighting on a spool, perfectly enhances our current offerings.”

Moss LED’s products can be found on many film and television shows, including; Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Flash, The Boys, The Madness, The Handsmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, The Expanse, Suits, Modern Family, Big Brother Canada, American Gothic, Schitt’s Creek, MasterChef Canada, the Juno Awards, the Canadian Screen Awards, The Grey Cup HalfTime Show, and TSN Studios. Moss LED products are used 24/7, 365 days a year in demanding environments such as 24-hour casinos, skyscrapers, restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Their products can also be found in live entertainment, commercial and industrial applications.

An industry leader in Flexible LEDs featuring High CRI, Consistent Colours, and Consistent Colour Temperatures, Moss LED is committed to its customers and offers customization, consulting, and installation.