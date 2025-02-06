Broadpeak selected by Telus to simplify its video streaming services

Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today that world-leading communications technology company Telus is using Broadpeak’s Origin Packaging solution to simplify video streaming. Running on Google Cloud Platform, Broadpeak’s high-performance origin packager reduces Telus’ infrastructure costs while enabling the operator to provide a superior quality of experience to subscribers.

“With VOD evolving into a long-tail application, efficient CDN caching is more critical than ever. Without it, the demand for streaming from the origin increases, driving up costs,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “We’re thrilled that Telus is utilizing our high-performance origin packager to keep their infrastructure and operational expenses in check.”

Broadpeak’s Origin Packager features a high performance and scalable just in time packaging engine allowing content libraries storage in only one format for reduced storage capacity. It packages and encrypts live and VOD streaming content in popular ABR formats — including HLS and MPEG-DASH — and records them for non-linear use cases such as time-shifting, start over, catch-up, VOD and cloud DVR.

Broadpeak’s Origin Packager optimizes Telus’ infrastructure costs by minimizing the number of software instances needed for packaging content, which is crucial given the operator’s massive VOD library of approximately 150,000 assets. In addition, it supports advanced features such as VOD thumbnails, elevating the video streaming experience for subscribers. Telus is also relying on Broadpeak’s 24/7 managed services to deploy, run, monitor, and fine-tune its video streaming service.