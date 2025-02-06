DataCore expands its Perifery media and entertainment division with strategic acquisition of Pixitmedia

Perifery, a division of DataCore, has announced it has agreed to a joint letter of intent to acquire substantially all the assets of Pixitmedia, a Kalray company targeting the Media and Entertainment (M&E) market. Pixitmedia elevates Perifery’s media-centric storage and AI-enabled workflows, with the integration of front-line file system solutions and support for numerous Media Asset Management systems, broadening Perifery’s reach across the M&E industry.

Perifery was formed by DataCore as a vertical M&E-focused business to provide solutions that revolutionize the storage, discovery, and monetization of assets. Perifery’s product suite facilitates media workflows with AI-driven analytics, near-line archive, and resilient archival solutions. Perifery’s investment in Pixitmedia underscores a commitment to deliver best-in-class solutions for the sector.

As a leader in global media workflows, Pixitmedia provides seamless collaboration for M&E organizations and post-production companies, serving as a platform for data management while facilitating interoperability. Designed for distributed workloads, Pixitmedia offers a global namespace addressing the protocol and operating systems requirements of most applications. This enables simultaneous editing, secured content sharing, and access to files across global locations, while preventing data loss and unauthorized access.

Dave Zabrowski, Chief Executive Officer, DataCore said: “With the acquisition of Pixitmedia, we continue to deliver against Perifery’s vertical-focused competitive growth strategy in Media and Entertainment. Perifery will now empower media and entertainment professionals with AI-enriched content ingestion, high-performance file systems, and scalable archive capabilities. By integrating Pixitmedia’s innovative technologies into our complementary end-to-end solutions, we are driving transformative efficiency across the entire media landscape.”

Perifery is fast becoming a market leader in intelligent storage and workflow tools for the M&E industry. The prior acquisition of Object Matrix brought nearline and active archive storage solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing media workflows. The acquisition of Workflow Intelligent Nexus (WIN) transforms media assets with rich metadata enhancement through Generative AI, enabling faster expansive, intelligent search, and accelerating decision-making based on media content.

The acquisition of Pixitmedia significantly extends Perifery’s reach across a broader segment of the M&E industry. The integration enhances the Perifery media ecosystem, with a product suite optimized for speed, efficiency, and scalability. Together, the combined entity offers an end-to-end solution for media assets, blending Pixitmedia’s frontline file system with Perifery’s advanced media archival and AI.

Perifery now brings together a comprehensive product portfolio focused on solving M&E industry pain points:

AI & Ingest: Enabled through the WIN acquisition, Perifery AI+ offers automated workflows and metadata creation to accelerate content discovery.

Tier 0/Tier 1 File Storage: Powered by Pixitmedia’s state-of-the-art high-performance and parallel file system (known as Pixstor), purpose-built for demanding media requirements.

Nearline Archive: Strengthened by Object Matrix’s expertise in secure and scalable storage.

Super-Scalable S3 Private Cloud: Delivered through Perifery’s Swarm technology for asset archive.

Ben Lever, Co-founder and Business Line Leader of Pixitmedia said: “By integrating our expertise in high-performance file-based technology enabling media workloads with Perifery’s object-based media archival solutions, we are redefining the possibilities for media workflows. This strategic acquisition enables us to provide unparalleled value to our customers in media and entertainment, equipping them with innovative, end-to-end workflow solutions that seamlessly scale to meet their evolving creative and post-production demands. Our focus remains on empowering media professionals to push the boundaries of their craft while optimizing efficiency and productivity in their workflows.”

Andy Darcy, CTO of Advanced Systems Group LLC said: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone for the media and entertainment technology industry. By integrating Pixitmedia into its portfolio, Perifery enhances its already robust product offerings, providing even more innovative solutions to address the industry’s evolving demands. As a proud partner of Perifery, we are thrilled to collaborate with them during this transformative period and to leverage the expanded capabilities this acquisition brings. This strategic move firmly establishes Perifery as a leader in the space, and we are excited to help our customers harness the benefits of these enhanced solutions.”