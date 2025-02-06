Streaming surges 56% in late 2024, but linear TV also sees growth

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Television consumption reached record highs in the second half of 2024, driven by increased streaming adoption and a surprising boost in linear TV viewing, according to Samba TV’s latest “State of Viewership” report.

Streaming continued its rapid expansion, increasing by 56% year-over-year, while linear TV, often considered in decline, saw an 8% increase—its highest in two years.

The report, based on the analysis of 51 billion hours of television consumption, attributes these shifts to major live events, the growing adoption of ad-supported streaming and advancements in AI-powered ad targeting.

Sports and political events played a significant role in driving television audiences. The presidential debates, for example, attracted more than 10 million more households than the NFL, illustrating the significant draw of high-profile political programming. The Paris Olympics also saw increased engagement, with total viewership rising 11% from Tokyo and 25% from Beijing. Women’s sports, in particular, contributed to double-digit audience growth.

“Live events are the new battleground of audience engagement—transforming passive viewers into active participants while rewriting the rules of media consumption,” said Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO of Samba TV.

Ad-supported streaming gains momentum

As consumers seek more affordable streaming options, ad-supported tiers continue to gain traction. The report notes that 56% of new streaming subscribers opted for ad-supported plans in late 2024. Prime Video saw a 72% increase in promotional ad impressions, largely due to the success of its new ad-supported tier and investments in live sports like Thursday Night Football.

The influence of advertising was also evident in content discovery. Viewers exposed to promotional campaigns for top streaming shows were up to seven times more likely to watch those programs, reinforcing the role of marketing in subscriber engagement and retention.

Artificial intelligence is playing a growing role in ad targeting and media consumption patterns. The report highlights a disparity in ad exposure among different demographics, noting that high-income households see approximately 15 fewer ads per day than lower-income households.

Meanwhile, top categories for TV ad spending included entertainment (18%), pharmaceuticals (12%), health and beauty (11%) and food and beverage (9%). Retail advertising was heavily concentrated during the holiday season, with Macy’s, Kohl’s and Walmart dominating ad rankings, while some retailers and restaurants reduced spending.

Streaming services continue to bet on live sports

Streaming platforms are increasingly investing in live sports as a key driver of subscriptions. “Thursday Night Football” helped Amazon grow its digital audience, with average viewership increasing by 51% year-over-year. Netflix also capitalized on the trend, leveraging high-profile events like the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight to drive record sign-ups.

“Brands are now wrestling with how to present themselves in a chaotic news cycle,” Navin said, noting that live sports and streaming TV remain a safe bet for advertisers seeking stable engagement.