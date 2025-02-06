‘United States of Scandal’ set for March season 2 premiere

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper is returning with a second season of his CNN Original Series “United States of Scandal.”

The show examines iconic controversies of the modern era. Produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, a part of Sony Pictures Television, the new season is set to premiere on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 9 p.m. eastern and Pacific. It will continue to air in that slot the remainder of the season.

Across six episodes, Tapper sits down with perpetrators of high-profile controversies, along with whistleblowers who challenged the scandals.

This season, Tapper widens his scope from politics to include some of the most infamous scandals from the worlds of corporate America, sports and pop culture.

“It was a thrill journalistically and also just as an American to get to re-visit and re-examine some of the most notorious scandals of my lifetime,” said host Jake Tapper in a statement. “From the ABSCAM scandal that landed my congressman in prison when I was a little kid, to Enron which I got to report on early in my career, from brouhahas in sports and society, this season’s United States of Scandals opens a wide aperture on the controversies of our time. And what’s always fascinating is to look beyond the headlines, learning new facts beyond whatever media narrative took shape.”

This season, Tapper sits down with Anita Hill to reexamine the Supreme Court nomination of Clarence Thomas, her former boss whom she accused of sexual harassment.

He investigates the underhanded dealings of Jack Abramoff, speaking with onetime Ohio congressman Bob Ney who served time in federal prison for his dealings with the corrupt lobbyist.

He will also revisit an infamous FBI sting operation, speaking with former South Dakota Senator Larry Pressler about how he successfully avoided being snared by ABSCAM, the FBI’s elaborate undercover ruse to offer politicians cash bribes in hidden camera meetings.

Outside of the hill, Tapper speaks with unapologetic celebrity con-artist Anna Delvey, and uncovers the dark story of Lance Armstrong’s downfall with his former teammate-turned-rival and whistleblower Floyd Landis. He speaks with Sherron Watkins, the woman who was featured as a TIME Person of the Year for sounding the alarm on one of the biggest corporate frauds in American history: Enron.

“As always, we try to take a wider look at what happened, and what we as a society learned — If anything,” Tapper said.

“CNN audiences relished United States of Scandal for its beyond-the-headlines approach to stories that were once tabloid sensations. This season, Jake brings his insatiable curiosity and deep knowledge of our economic, political and cultural history to uncover scandals that continue to impact some of America’s biggest institutions to this day,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development.

United States of Scandal is executive produced by Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC; host Jake Tapper; showrunner Meaghan Rady; and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman for CNN.