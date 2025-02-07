Gray will broadcast Super Bowl in NextGen TV on all of its Fox affiliates

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gray Media will broadcast Super Bowl LIX using high dynamic range on all of its Fox NextGen TV affiliates, allowing viewers in eight markets to watch the biggest game of the year with improved contrast between the brightest and darkest colors on the screen.

WVUE, Gray’s Fox affiliate in this year’s Super Bowl host market of New Orleans, recently launched both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, along with four other Gray Fox affiliates: WHNS in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina, WBRC in Birmingham, Alabama, KPTV in Portland, Oregon, and WALA in Mobile, Alabama.

Gray previously launched HDR enhancements at three other Gray Fox affiliates: KVVU in Las Vegas, Nevada, WXIX in Cincinnati, Ohio, and WFLX in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Live sports events are the perfect venue to experience the vivid imagery and immersive audio of NextGen TV,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said in a statement. “With these upgrades, millions of fans in our markets can enjoy the highest quality in picture and sound, over-the-air and for free this weekend.”

In addition, Gray has added GameLoop, a new NextGen TV free gaming channel, in two markets this week.

GameLoop allows users to play iconic games such as Pac-Man, Tetris and Doodle Jump on select NextGen TVs simply using their remote or mobile phone.

The slate of games also includes Planet Crossword, the first collaborative crossword experience designed for television. GameLoop is available now over-the-air for free via WANF, Gray’s CBS affiliate in Atlanta, Georgia, on channel 46.20 and on WVUE in New Orleans on channel 8.20. Gray plans to launch GameLoop in additional markets soon.

“NextGen TV enables countless advanced features to boost viewer experience,” said Rob Folliard, Gray’s senior vice president and currently the chairperson of NextGen TV consortium PearlTV. “We are excited to offer this new interactive option and will continue to increase NextGen TV offerings and value to our audience.”

