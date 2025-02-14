Telemundo to air Spanish-language versions of ‘Dateline’ reports

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC’s “Dateline” true crime program will begin broadcasting Spanish-language episodes on sister network Telemundo.

The episodes, which will be hosted by “Noticias Telemundo” anchor Julio Vaqueiro, will repurpose existing “Dateline” content but will be completely translated to Spanish.

Telemundo is slated to air these Spanish-language versions of the show Saturdays at 7 p.m. eastern, starting Feb. 15, 2025.

“Dateline” will continue to air new episodes on the NBC linear network, typically Fridays at 8 p.m. in two-hour blocks.

NBC’s move to repurpose “Dateline” content for Telemundo is one of a string of similar efforts it has launched, creating a lucrative multiplatform franchise.

Repackaged episodes of the show have long been sold to networks, including Investigation Discovery, E!, USA Network, OWN, TLC and Oxygen. In some cases, the network would add its own name to the branding, such as “Dateline on TLC.” Other branding was also used, such as “Dateline: Real Life Mysteries,” “Dateline: Secrets Uncovered” and “Dateline Extra,” the latter of which is used on NBC sister network MSNBC.

In 2017, the network began offering the show in broadcast syndication, with MyNetworkTV becoming an early adopter. Some NBC-owned stations also use this as part of their daily schedules.

Syndicated versions of the show remove any reference to “NBC.”

The show was originally titled as “Dateline NBC” but the network name has been significantly reduced over the years, largely only appearing in graphics that can be swapped or edited out when needed. Most host intros and outros typically refer to the program as “Dateline,” likely to avoid having to tape multiple versions or edit out audio references to “NBC.”

NBC also airs repeats of the show on its news streamer, NBC News Now. A FAST channel called “Dateline 24/7” is also offered on multiple major streaming services, and 24-hour audio feeds are part of the SiriusXM lineup.

In addition to lightly edited versions that largely retain the original report’s content, some iterations of “Dateline” feature shortened versions or stories extended over multiple episodes. The practice of using interview-style shots of correspondents narrating the story interspersed with more traditional taped interview clips, B-roll and other on-screen imagery, has also been used.

“Dateline” was originally created as a general newsmagazine and, at one point, was airing five nights a week on NBC, often using the “stripping” programming strategy.

It once featured the high-profile “To Catch a Predator” franchise, which were a series of reports featuring sting-style operations to lure alleged child sex offenders into meeting with what they thought was a minor, ending in its signature on-camera confrontation with correspondent Chris Hansen and arrest of the suspect. While the reports became very popular and part of pop culture, the effort was eventually dropped after criticism of the program’s tactics and after the cases of the alleged featured offenders came under more legal scrutiny.

To program also came under fire after a 1992 report alleged that Chevrolet pickup trucks could explore during collisions. The broadcast featured footage of such explosions, which were later revealed to be staged for the cameras. GM would eventually sue NBC over the report, which ended in a settlement.