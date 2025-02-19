Hitomi Broadcast showcases enhanced UHD capabilities at NAB Show 2025

Hitomi Broadcast, the market leader in audio/video alignment and latency tools, will showcase its MatchBox product line at NAB Show 2025 (Booth SL5405, Las Vegas Convention Center). The company will highlight its UHD support for SMPTE ST 2110 workflows alongside its proven timing measurement solutions.

Following the successful adoption of ST 2110 across the broadcast industry in 2024, Hitomi continues to support broadcasters in managing the increased complexity of timing and synchronization in IP environments. The company’s solutions are particularly valuable as the industry moves toward native ST 2110 installations, where precise timing verification is critical.

“What might seem like minor misalignments in a traditional SDI workflow can become significant issues in an IP environment, where multiple buffers and network paths can introduce unexpected delays,” explains Russell Johnson, Director at Hitomi. ” As broadcasters move toward native ST 2110 installations, the ability to verify timing accuracy throughout the chain becomes increasingly valuable. ”

Recognized as the gold standard in timing measurement, Hitomi’s solutions are essential for broadcasters managing complex production environments. The company’s tools provide the precision and reliability needed to ensure perfect lip-sync and minimal latency across sports and live production, where timing accuracy is paramount.