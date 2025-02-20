Key Code Media welcomes Nik Kumar as VP of broadcast engineering

Key Code Media, a leading broadcast and media systems integrator, is excited to announce Nik Kumar as vice president of broadcast engineering. Kumar will oversee Key Code Media’s national broadcast team, driving strategy, system design, and implementation for IP-based production, live broadcast, and hybrid workflows across sports, news, corporate, and education sectors.

With nearly two decades in broadcast systems integration, Kumar has designed, built, and deployed some of the industry’s most advanced IP-based production environments, TV studios, control rooms, and transmission networks. His leadership experience at ASG, Diversified, and CEI — combined with his SMPTE ST 2110 certification and early adoption of IP-based workflows — positions him as a trusted partner for broadcasters transitioning from SDI to ST 2110 infrastructure.

“The broadcast industry is evolving at an incredible pace, and Key Code Media is at the forefront of helping media organizations modernize their facilities,” said Nik Kumar. “From ST 2110 deployments to cloud-based workflows, my focus is on delivering scalable, future-proof solutions that empower our clients to stay ahead of the curve.”

Under Kumar’s leadership, Key Code Media will enhance its broadcast integration capabilities while strengthening and continuing relationships with our key broadcast partners.

Mike Cavanagh, founder and president of Key Code Media, emphasized Kumar’s role in shaping the company’s future: “Nik Kumar’s extensive hands-on experience with top-tier technology partners, combined with his outstanding educational background — holding both an Electrical Engineering degree and a Master’s in Engineering Management — makes him a perfect fit for our team. At Key Code Media, we remain client-focused and committed to delivering successful outcomes, and I’m excited to have Nik on board to further drive our mission of helping broadcasters implement future-proof solutions.”

As Key Code Media continues to grow in 2025, the company has recently enhanced its design and engineering capabilities, streamlined operations, accounting and strengthened its support services, ensuring a seamless experience for clients from concept to execution.