Strengthened by successful 2024, TAG Video Systems plans to further enhance platform in 2025

In 2024, TAG Video Systems dedicated itself to empowering customers to achieve their goals and deliver truly extraordinary media experiences. For 2025, TAG has announced that it will continue to enhance its Realtime Media Platform, forge new partnerships, and expand its team to meet the evolving needs of the broadcast industry.

“TAG remains committed to its core mission of delivering unparalleled quality and ensuring exceptional media performance,” says Kevin Joyce, Zero Friction Officer at TAG. “Driven by customer feedback and a dedication to continuous improvement, our Realtime Media Platform saw significant enhancements in 2024, providing clients with greater control, efficiency, and insight into their media workflows. This momentum will serve as the building blocks to a successful 2025, and we look forward to revealing more exciting developments at NAB in April.”

Key highlights of 2024 include:

Enhanced platform capabilities

Advanced User Management: Enhancing security and efficiency, the new Advanced User Management feature allows for role-based access control, ensuring only authorized personnel access critical systems. This reduces human error and improves confidence in managing complex workflows.

QC Elements: Integrated within the multiviewer mosaic tiles, Quality Control Elements provide deeper insights into stream quality, enabling operators to quickly identify and address issues.

Content Matching Technology: Content Matching Technology ensures content integrity and facilitates efficient troubleshooting by creating unique fingerprints for precise matching across the media distribution path.

Operator Console: This intuitive interface streamlines multiviewer control, enabling operators to adjust layouts, modify tile content, switch views instantly, and balance between efficiency and engineer control.

SSIM Support: Supporting the Structural Similarity Index Measure (SSIM), a straightforward, perception-based QoE measure, enables quick, realtime qualitative video quality evaluation and analysis.

Language Detection & Captioning: Ensuring compliance and quality, the enhanced Language Detection & Captioning feature automatically assesses subtitle quality and accuracy, supporting multi-language management.

Additional Cloud Support: TAG’s Realtime Media Platform now supports additional cloud environments, including Oracle, Tencent, and Alibaba Cloud, offering users greater flexibility in deploying and scaling their media operations.

UI/UX Enhancements: The Media Control System (MCS) received significant user interface and experience updates, making it more intuitive for operators to manage and monitor media workflows.

AMD CPU Support: Expanded support for AMD-based COTS servers alongside existing Intel support provides more flexibility in deploying monitoring solutions.

Expanded HDR Support: With improved High Dynamic Range (HDR) visualization and quality assessment tools, broadcasters and content creators can confidently monitor HDR signals in realtime, ensuring stunning picture quality and a truly immersive viewing experience.

MCS Support for Rocky Linux: The Media Control System (MCS) now supports the robust and reliable Rocky Linux operating system.

VALID Test Signal Verification: TAG now supports the reception, identification, and utilization of VALID test patterns, enabling automated measurement and visualization of A/V sync and latency directly within the video mosaic. This eliminates the need for external tests, improves efficiency, and ensures consistent media quality.

Security and compliance

TAG achieved ISO 27001 certification, demonstrating its commitment to the highest standards of information security management. This certification provides clients with the assurance that their sensitive data is protected by internationally recognized best practices, reducing the risk of security breaches and enhancing trust and confidence.

Growing team expertise

TAG invested in top talent across various departments. Key additions included an AI developer, DevOps Engineer, QA, Sales Manager, HR Specialist, VP of Finance, and Customer Success Account Managers across multiple regions.

Strategic partnerships

In 2024, TAG expanded its ecosystem through vital partnerships with industry leaders like Techex, Zixi, Amagi, BNS, and Skyline Dataminer. These collaborations provide clients with integrated solutions that guarantee comprehensive workflow control, ensure seamless content delivery, and simplify complex operations.

Industry recognition

TAG’s commitment to quality was recognized with numerous industry awards in 2024, including NAB Product of the Year, Digital Media World Awards, Future Best of Show, APB+ awards, Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards, and Future Best in Market Awards.

Advertisement